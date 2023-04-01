Sundowns are PSL champions as SuperSport, Chippa draw

Mamelodi Sundowns are the DStv Premiership champions for the 2022/2023 after SuperSport United could only draw 1-1 with Chippa United on Saturday.

That stalemate means that the Brazilians, who play a CAF Champions League fixture on Saturday evening against Coton Sport, cannot be caught in the league.

It's the sixth successive year that Sundowns have been crowned champions of South Africa.

They've won the title on 13 occasions in total.

Chippa took the lead thanks to a goal from Ronald Pfumbidzai in the 21st minute, with SuperSport pulling one back in the second half thanks to Gamphani Lungu, his first this season.



