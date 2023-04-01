39m ago

Share

Sundowns are PSL champions as SuperSport, Chippa draw

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Peter Shalulile with teammates celebrate his goal during the DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Royal AM at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on March 14, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images)
Peter Shalulile with teammates celebrate his goal during the DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Royal AM at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on March 14, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns are the DStv Premiership champions for the 2022/2023 after SuperSport United could only draw 1-1 with Chippa United on Saturday.

That stalemate means that the Brazilians, who play a CAF Champions League fixture on Saturday evening against Coton Sport, cannot be caught in the league.

It's the sixth successive year that Sundowns have been crowned champions of South Africa. 

They've won the title on 13 occasions in total. 

Chippa took the lead thanks to a goal from Ronald Pfumbidzai in the 21st minute, with SuperSport pulling one back in the second half thanks to Gamphani Lungu, his first this season.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chippa unitedmamelodi sundownssupersport uniteddstv premiershipsoccer
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Sun 02 Apr 23 15:00 PM (SAST)
Golden Arrows
Golden Arrows
Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune United
Princess Magogo Stadium
SuperSport
Sun 02 Apr 23 17:30 PM (SAST)
TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy
Maritzburg Utd
Maritzburg Utd
Mbombela Stadium
SuperSport
Tue 04 Apr 23 19:30 PM (SAST)
Mamelodi Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns
Cape Town City FC
Cape Town City FC
Loftus Versfeld Stadium
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 01 Apr 23
AmaZulu
AmaZulu 0
Swallows
Swallows 1
Sat 01 Apr 23
Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs 2
Stellenbosch
Stellenbosch 1
Sat 01 Apr 23
Chippa United
Chippa United 1
SuperSport United
SuperSport United 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
23
19
59
Team Logo
2. Orlando Pirates
24
12
40
Team Logo
3. Kaizer Chiefs
24
12
40
Team Logo
4. SuperSport United
24
11
40
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo