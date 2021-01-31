Sundowns extend PSL lead after downing Chippa

Mamelodi Sundowns extended their lead at the top of the DStv Premiership standings to five points with a 2-0 victory over Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

The Brazilians made five changes from their last-gasp win over Black Leopards, as they were bolstered by the return of Ricardo Nascimento and Lyle Lakay while Andile Jali, Gaston Sirino and Sphelele Mkhulise were all recalled.

With eight minutes gone, Lebohang Maboe laid one back for Jali as he lined it up from range but his shot sailed just inches wide of the upright.

Great team pressing from the Downs front three led to Erasmus gathering the ball and firing an effort which narrowly missed the upright.

The Brazilians deservedly took the lead in the 23rd minute as Maboe beat Ayanda Mtshali with a looping header after a pin-point cross from Peter Shalulile.

Shortly after the half-hour mark, Themba Zwane forced a save from point-blank range after a clever cut back from Maboe.

Soon after, Denis Onyango was called into action for the first time as he got down low to gather a long-range effort from Ayabulela Konqobe.

Erasmus then had a chance to make it two when he skipped past Isaac Nhlapo in the box before attempting to chip Mtshali, but his effort went just over the crossbar.

Downs doubled their advantage five minutes before the break. Sirino was teed up by Maboe and passed it into the bottom corner.

Five minutes after the interval, Sundowns strung together a lovely passage of play and Lakay was released in behind by Sirino, but just couldn't find the finish. Shalulile then missed a good chance after finding space at the back post.

In the 72nd minute, Onyango had to be alert to the danger as he saved a powerful effort from Kurt Lentjies.

Mosa Lebusa thought he had scored Sundowns third but the defender was deemed to be in an offside position. However, it mattered little as the Brazilians came away with the three points and a clean sheet to boot.

- TEAMtalk media