Sundowns held to goalless draw after 10-man CT City stave off champions' onslaught

Mamelodi Sundowns have turned South African football into an absolute monarch and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) kings came out to wave at their subjects on Tuesday.

Their coronation is still coming but the crown already sits on their thrones, unshaken and unmoved, with barely a threat on the horizon.

Sundowns’ opponents on Tuesday night – three days after they officially retained their title again – Cape Town City gave them a guard of honour at Loftus.

Bar Thapelo Morena, who was on the bench, head coach Rhulani Mokwena fielded arguably his strongest side but they could not overpower the Capetonians during the 0-0 draw.

They came here to entertain, to put to the sword, to parade their newly minted championship status but they could not find the goal that would garnish the DStv Premiership victory.

But the draw didn’t take anything away from their superiority and consistency. In fact, their 18 shots to nine and 67% ball possession almost emphasised the point.

Six league titles on the trot, 13 in the PSL era and the latest achieved in record time: with seven matches to spare and more than a month of the season remaining.

In athletics terms, it’s Usain Bolt winning the Olympic 100m race three Games in a row and in a world record time. They are Michael Phelps dressed in Bayern Munich gear.

Sundowns are still on course to break their most league points (71) by the end of the season, a record they achieved during the 2015/16 season.

They could also obliterate their highest league-winning margin, 16, which they set last season. So far, they lead second-placed Pirates by a staggering 20 points.

Downs’ first clear chance came in the 23rd minute when Neo Maema freed Cassius Mailula, who squared for their super striker Peter Shalulile. The forward nodded in but the linesman had the last say with his flag.

Seven minutes later, City broke free and fashioned a counter-attacking opportunity, which ended with Darwin Gonzalez trying to curl one past an alert Ronwen Williams, who palmed it wide.

Mailula had his own (legitimate) chance on 39 minutes after another in a series of late first-half attacking moves but the young attacker’s turn and shot ended up in a safe Darren Keet save.

Teboho Mokoena came close with a free-kick that took a nick off a defender before he headed straight at Keet from the resultant corner.

Downs could smell the goal; it was just a matter of when they’d crack open the champagne. At half-time (0-0), the bubbly was on ice.

But Sundowns’ high press was causing City problems all game and they almost profited just seconds after the break from it when Mailula won the ball in the City box but fed an off-side Shalulile.

Sundowns weren’t allowing the Citizens time on the ball and to build from the back but the opposite was not true. The champions were comfortably bossing possession in all areas, leaving City little scraps off which to feed.

Mailula came close again before the hour when he again twisted and turned City defenders but fizzed a low left-foot strike past a statuesque Keet and narrowly wide.

City was then reduced to 10 men when Cameroonian Brice Ambina Fidèle was shown a second yellow card for an elbow on Aubrey Modiba’s face.

The visitors needed some heroic Keet goalkeeping and Marc van Heerden defending as the two veterans prevented a flood of chances turning into a Downs winning goal at the death.