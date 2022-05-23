Sundowns hold off Royal AM fightback to celebrate DStv Premiership title in style

Mamelodi Sundowns were made to sweat in a 3-2 victory against Royal AM in their final DStv Premiership match of the season at Chatsworth Stadium on Monday.

AS IT HAPPENED | Royal AM 2-3 Mamelodi Sundowns

The fixture was meant to be played on Saturday but was brought to a stop in the 24th minute due to inclement weather.

Relevant parties were then consulted before a decision was reached, which saw the game being abandoned and rescheduled.

For Sundowns, the encounter was only a curtain-raiser for their trophy celebrations on the day, while Royal AM remain in the hunt for a top-three finish in their debut season in South Africa's top flight.

It took the champions only 13 minutes to take the lead through Gaston Sirino following a searching ball from Sphelele Mkhulise that found the Uruguayan in the Royal AM box.

The cushioning second goal came three minutes into the second half via Thabiso Kutumela before record-chasing Peter Shalulile tapped in from close range for his 23rd of the 2021/22 Premiership season, falling two goals short of equalling Collins Mbesuma's 17-year-old record.

Soon after, Victor Letsoalo had a penalty saved by veteran goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene, but the Bafana Bafana forward made up for that miss minutes later as he pulled a goal back.

Mokete Mogaila added his name to the scoresheet, ensuring the remaining 15 minutes was an exciting contest as Royal AM pushed for the equaliser, but the Sundowns defence held firm.

After the final whistle, Sundowns players and coaching staff received their winner's medals and the DStv Premiership trophy as they celebrated under a rain of confetti in front of their KwaZulu-Natal supporters.

It is Sundowns' fifth consecutive league crown and also their 12th title in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era.

Meanwhile, the Tshwane club can still complete the domestic treble on Saturday when they take on Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup final.

Kick-off is at 18:00.