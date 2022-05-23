PSL

1h ago

add bookmark

Sundowns hold off Royal AM fightback to celebrate DStv Premiership title in style

accreditation
Tashreeq Vardien
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mamelodi Sundowns (Gallo Images)
Mamelodi Sundowns (Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns were made to sweat in a 3-2 victory against Royal AM in their final DStv Premiership match of the season at Chatsworth Stadium on Monday.

AS IT HAPPENED | Royal AM 2-3 Mamelodi Sundowns

The fixture was meant to be played on Saturday but was brought to a stop in the 24th minute due to inclement weather.

Relevant parties were then consulted before a decision was reached, which saw the game being abandoned and rescheduled.

For Sundowns, the encounter was only a curtain-raiser for their trophy celebrations on the day, while Royal AM remain in the hunt for a top-three finish in their debut season in South Africa's top flight.

It took the champions only 13 minutes to take the lead through Gaston Sirino following a searching ball from Sphelele Mkhulise that found the Uruguayan in the Royal AM box.

The cushioning second goal came three minutes into the second half via Thabiso Kutumela before record-chasing Peter Shalulile tapped in from close range for his 23rd of the 2021/22 Premiership season, falling two goals short of equalling Collins Mbesuma's 17-year-old record.

Soon after, Victor Letsoalo had a penalty saved by veteran goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene, but the Bafana Bafana forward made up for that miss minutes later as he pulled a goal back.

Mokete Mogaila added his name to the scoresheet, ensuring the remaining 15 minutes was an exciting contest as Royal AM pushed for the equaliser, but the Sundowns defence held firm.

After the final whistle, Sundowns players and coaching staff received their winner's medals and the DStv Premiership trophy as they celebrated under a rain of confetti in front of their KwaZulu-Natal supporters.

It is Sundowns' fifth consecutive league crown and also their 12th title in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era.

Meanwhile, the Tshwane club can still complete the domestic treble on Saturday when they take on Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup final.

Kick-off is at 18:00.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mamelodi sundownsroyal amdstv premiershipsoccer
Fixtures
Sat 16 Apr 22 13:00 PM (SAST)
Sekhukhune United
TS Galaxy
Makhulong Stadium
SuperSport
Sat 16 Apr 22 13:00 PM (SAST)
AmaZulu
Maritzburg Utd
Moses Mabhida Stadium
202 Channel 202
Sat 16 Apr 22 15:00 PM (SAST)
Cape Town City FC
Royal AM
DHL Stadium
202 Channel 202
View More
Results
Mon 23 May 22
Royal AM
Royal AM 2
Mamelodi Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns 3
Sat 21 May 22
Stellenbosch
Stellenbosch 1
Cape Town City FC
Cape Town City FC 0
Sat 21 May 22
Marumo Gallants FC
Marumo Gallants FC 2
Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune United 2
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
30
19
65
Team Logo
2. Cape Town City FC
30
12
49
Team Logo
3. Kaizer Chiefs
30
13
47
Team Logo
4. Stellenbosch
30
11
47
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
logsviewmore
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo