Sundowns just miss equalling their African record after incredible 15-1 scoreline

Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa trounced La Passe of the Seychelles 8-1 on Friday, but just missed equalling the record overall winning margin for a CAF Champions League qualifier.

Sundowns won the last 32 tie 15-1 on aggregate having beaten the Indian Ocean part-timers 7-0 last weekend in the first leg.

Both matches were staged in Pretoria because La Passe lack an international-standard stadium and conceded home advantage in the first encounter.

The record 16-1 margin for a Champions League qualifier was achieved by Sundowns in the 2020 edition when they thrashed another Seychellois club, Cote d'Or 11-1 at home and 5-0 away.

Cassius Mailula and Gift Motupa scored twice each for the South African outfit, Thapelo Morena, Hashim Domingo and Neo Maema once and Passe goalkeeper Dave Mussard conceded an own goal.

Malagasy Florent Rajaoniasy netted for Passe, whose line-up included a chef, a fireman, an accountant and a father and son, Dave Mussard, 35, and teenage defender Derold Mussard.

Having conceded a goal inside a minute last weekend, Passe initially fared better in the second leg and recovered from falling behind to equalise through a Rajaoniasy header.

Sundowns regained the initiative to go 3-1 up by half-time and the floodgates opened in the final 20 minutes when they added five goals.

The former African champions were joined in the group stage by five-time title-holders Zamalek of Egypt, Petro Luanda of Angola and Chabab Belouizdad of Algeria.



