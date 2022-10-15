15m ago

add bookmark

Sundowns just miss equalling their African record after incredible 15-1 scoreline

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi (Gallo)
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi (Gallo)

Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa trounced La Passe of the Seychelles 8-1 on Friday, but just missed equalling the record overall winning margin for a CAF Champions League qualifier.

Sundowns won the last 32 tie 15-1 on aggregate having beaten the Indian Ocean part-timers 7-0 last weekend in the first leg.

Both matches were staged in Pretoria because La Passe lack an international-standard stadium and conceded home advantage in the first encounter.

The record 16-1 margin for a Champions League qualifier was achieved by Sundowns in the 2020 edition when they thrashed another Seychellois club, Cote d'Or 11-1 at home and 5-0 away.

Cassius Mailula and Gift Motupa scored twice each for the South African outfit, Thapelo Morena, Hashim Domingo and Neo Maema once and Passe goalkeeper Dave Mussard conceded an own goal.

Malagasy Florent Rajaoniasy netted for Passe, whose line-up included a chef, a fireman, an accountant and a father and son, Dave Mussard, 35, and teenage defender Derold Mussard.

Having conceded a goal inside a minute last weekend, Passe initially fared better in the second leg and recovered from falling behind to equalise through a Rajaoniasy header.

Sundowns regained the initiative to go 3-1 up by half-time and the floodgates opened in the final 20 minutes when they added five goals.

The former African champions were joined in the group stage by five-time title-holders Zamalek of Egypt, Petro Luanda of Angola and Chabab Belouizdad of Algeria.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mamelodi sundownscaf champions leaguepretoriasoccer
Fixtures
Sat 15 Oct 22 13:30 PM (SAST)
Richards Bay
Richards Bay
Maritzburg Utd
Maritzburg Utd
King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium
SuperSport
Sat 15 Oct 22 15:30 PM (SAST)
Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
Chippa United
Chippa United
Moses Mabhida Stadium
SuperSport
Tue 18 Oct 22 15:00 PM (SAST)
Chippa United
Chippa United
Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune United
Chatsworth Stadium
SuperSport
View More
Results
Fri 14 Oct 22
Golden Arrows
Golden Arrows 1
Stellenbosch
Stellenbosch 1
Fri 14 Oct 22
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates 1
AmaZulu
AmaZulu 1
Sun 09 Oct 22
Stellenbosch
Stellenbosch 1
Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs 3
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
9
6
19
Team Logo
2. Richards Bay
10
5
18
Team Logo
3. SuperSport Utd
10
5
17
Team Logo
4. Kaizer Chiefs
10
5
17
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo