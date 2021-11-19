PSL

1h ago

add bookmark

Sundowns Ladies make history by winning first-ever CAF Women’s Champions League title

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies. (Mamelodi Sundowns/Twitter)
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies. (Mamelodi Sundowns/Twitter)

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies made African history by becoming the winners of the first-ever CAF Women's Champions League after beating Ghanaian side Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 in Cairo on Friday.

Sundowns Ladies' victory means the Chloorkop club joins Spanish side Barcelona as the only football clubs to win the men's and women's Champions League titles on their respective continents.

Goals by Chuene Morifi and Andisiwe Mgcoyi ensured victory for the South Africans, who exacted revenge for their men's national team Bafana Bafana's controversial loss to Ghana last Sunday.

Sundowns Ladies went into the break with their handy 1-0 lead given to them by their pacey wingback Morifi 33 minutes in.

Morifi benefitted from an intricately worked Downs attack and a brilliant over-the-top chip by Melinda Kgadiete that allowed Mgcoyi to get behind the Hasaacas Ladies defence and ping a low cross.

Morifi did the easy part, tapping into the net with the outside of her left boot before delirium ensued on the Downs bench.

Sundowns could have taken the lead earlier when Mgcoyi had a free header in the 8th minute while Lerato Kgasago's curling left-foot free-kick narrowly went over the bar.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies. (Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies/Twitter)
Supplied

Hasaacas tried to hit back after conceding with a four-on-three counter-attack that they should have made the most of, but they couldn't find the final ball.

 Sundowns started the second half with another headed chance missed as they continued their dominance over their counterparts.

The clash of styles and systems worked in the South Africans' favour. Their 3-5-2 setup looked fluid and foiled the Ghanaians' 4-2-3-1 formation.

Mgcoyi was imperious with her positioning and using her frame against Hasaacas defenders, although outnumbered most times and hacked frequently.

She got her just reward when she latched onto a Nhlanhla Mthandi through pass and expertly swept the ball under Hasaacas goalie Grace Buoadu's on-rushing frame.

At 2-0, Sundowns looked on course to seal history.

Thalea Smidt broke up play constantly in midfield while Daweti and Kgadiete had the precision to find dangerous final balls that caused danger in the final third.

Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini remained cool at the back, although she was seldom worked.

But she pulled out a world-class save from the top drawer to deny Perpetual Agyekum's ferocious left-foot strike from a direct free-kick just outside the box.

Despite a VAR-prompted red-card to substitute Regina Mogolola in injury time, Sundowns defiantly writ their names into football history books.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mamelodi sundowns ladiescaf women’s champions leaguechuene morifiandisiwe mgcoyisoccer
Fixtures
Wed 15 Sep 21 18:00 PM (SAST)
Cape Town City FC
Marumo Gallants FC
Athlone Stadium, Cape Town
Wed 27 Oct 21 15:30 PM (SAST)
Baroka FC
Mamelodi Sundowns
Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane
Sat 20 Nov 21 15:30 PM (SAST)
Stellenbosch
AmaZulu
Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch
View More
Results
Sun 07 Nov 21
AmaZulu 2
Cape Town City FC 0
Sun 07 Nov 21
Marumo Gallants FC 0
Mamelodi Sundowns 4
Sun 07 Nov 21
Swallows 0
Sekhukhune United 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
9
8
25
2. Stellenbosch
10
5
20
3. SuperSport Utd
10
5
18
4. Royal AM
10
5
18
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo