Sundowns, Pirates play to cracking but goal-less draw in MTN8 'Star Derby' semi-final

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates played to a goalless draw in their MTN8 first leg semi-final at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The teams will meet again on 22 October at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane where a winner will have to be produced.

Pirates played well enough to avoid defeat against Sundowns for the first time in five matches.

At the Orlando Stadium

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns played to a goalless draw of more than reasonable quality when they met in their MTN8 first leg semi-final at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

This tournament, the easiest one to win on the SA football calendar, has been routinely soiled by early exits by the big teams.

Sundowns, the defending champions and Pirates, who won the title the season before, served up a game that lacked goals, but was high in tactical quality.

The game was the first between the respective South African CAF Champions League winners (the reason why the game is called the "Star Derby") with a crowd since early 2020.

That game was won 1-0 by Pirates through a Gabadinho Mhango goal, but Sundowns have extended their dominance to a point where they've won their last five games against Pirates convincingly.

That Pirates head to the second leg having not conceded puts them in the pound seats as the away goals rule works in their favour.

Did they deserve to win the game? Maybe, but they couldn't quite get the better of Sundowns' organised defence.

Sundowns weren't quite played off the park, but counterpunched in a quietly classy manner that will give Pirates some sleepless nights when they meet again on 22 October.

In what was a glaring, but equally beautiful departure from the sparsely attended Bafana games last week was the packed ground.

That the game also started on time was also down to unusual punctuality that saw two-thirds of the stadium filled out before kick-off.

While there were small, unruly elements (some tried their hardest to worm their way into the press seating while a fan was ejected for fighting at half-time), the fans were generally well-behaved.

Several of them were happy to imbibe their drinks before they got into the ground, but there was a level of organisation and cohesion that isn't always associated with football games.

However, the one thing that can't be divorced from football watchers in SA is the need to stand during the game.

Not even the scorching spring sun that gloriously bathed the stadium prevented them from being on their feet.

What they were rewarded for their R80 entry fee was a tactical chess match of the highest order.

The thing with Sundowns/Pirates games is that they're free-flowing and crucially, they're devoid of the suffocating pressure that comes with the Soweto Derby.

This was clear from the first minute as Pirates quickly surged deep into Sundowns' half in what was a show of tactical intent.

They were ready to run Sundowns off their feet, but as the first half wore on, it became clear that it would require more than just pace to crack open Sundowns' defence.

In what was the first half of half-chances, the closest any team came to a goal was when Monnapule Saleng's 12th minute freekick came off the crossbar.

With the diminutive but highly magisterial Phillip Ndlondlo pulling strings in midfield, Pirates did most of the running.

One of Ndlondlo's passes in the 31st minute found a surging Deon Hotto, but a bad first touch and an equally forgettable pass to an incoming Zakhele Lepasa meant Pirates fluffed a straightforward chance.

Sundowns had three half chances of their own, two of which fell to Khuliso Mudau, who in the 23rd and 25th minutes was ponderously indecisive when in clear possession in Pirates' box.

As the sun moved off the pitch in the second half, the game came to life and in the 51st minute, Lepasa had a shot that was well saved by Sundowns keeper Ronwen Williams.

Sundowns, who were happy to slow the game down and selectively pick apart Pirates' defence for the better part of the first half, stepped up their attacking intent.

The South American duo of Marcelo Allende and Gaston Sirino had a lot to do with this, but Pirates' much-improved defence remained resolute.

What Sundowns didn't do was to move forward with their renowned fluency which was also coupled with their hesitation when in possession in the Pirates box.

This was evident in the 76th minute when Mokoena, who missed a tough 70th minute chance, opted to pass in the box when there was a chance to test Richard Ofori.

Then in the 81st minute, Kermit Erasmus, who came on in the 59th minute for Lepasa to the loudest cheer of the game, nearly raised the roof with an excellent long-range effort that was well saved by Williams.

The game ended on a sour note when the teams had an unnecessary post-final whistle scuffle, but the scene had been set for a crackerjack return leg.

Wafa wafa!