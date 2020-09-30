Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe calls urgent meeting with Pitso Mosimane

Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe has called an "emergency meeting" with head coach Pitso Mosimane, a report indicates.

This follows rumours that Mosimane is on the way out at Masandawana.

The star coach has been linked with a move to either Egyptian giants Al Ahly or Morocco's Wydad Casablanca.

Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe has reportedly called an "emergency meeting" with head coach Pitso Mosimane following resignation rumours on early Wednesday morning.

Mosimane, who won his fifth PSL title with Sundowns last month, is the most decorated coach in South African football history with 11 trophies spanning over his eight years at the club.

According to TimesLIVE, Mosimane has already resigned and is set to join either Egyptian giants Al Ahly or Morocco's Wydad Casablanca.

There has been no official communication from Sundowns yet.

However, according to KickOff, Motsepe has now summoned Mosimane, who recently inked a fresh four-year deal with the club, for an urgent meeting.

"The president has called an emergency meeting to discuss the issue of the coach," a source at Masandawana has revealed.

"The club is expected to release a statement this afternoon."

Earlier this week, Motsepe released a damning statement signalling that the club would take action against any persons involved in the Tebogo Langerman blunder during the Nedbank Cup final against Bloemfontein Celtic.

The defender was fielded despite being ineligible to play in the match as he was suspended.

"Our preliminary investigation indicates that the Management and Technical Team were grossly negligent, and this behaviour and conduct is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated," the president said.

"A formal disciplinary hearing will be held as soon as possible and the appropriate action, including dismissal where the circumstances legally justify, will be implemented."

Following the statement, a cloud of uncertainty remains over Mosimane's future.

During his eight year stint at Masandawana, the 56-year-old has won five PSL titles, two Nedbank Cup crowns, two Telkom Knockout triumphs while also famously leading the Tshwane side to CAF Champions League and CAF Super Cup titles.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff