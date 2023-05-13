Sundowns see two reds but survive Wydad onslaught to earn hard-fought CAF Champions League draw

Mamelodi Sundowns’ search for a second African title continued after they held onto a 0-0 draw with Wydad after going down to nine men.

Sundowns saw Neo Maema and Marcelo Allende sent off during the closing stages of the first and second halves, respectively.

The draw means Downs will try to use their home ground advantage to full effect when they meet again next Saturday for the second leg.

Mamelodi Sundowns had to put their silks and minks to the side and activate survival mode to earn an invaluable 0-0 draw with Wydad Casablanca at the Mohamed V Stadium in Morocco on Saturday.

Sundowns saw two players sent off and a goal disallowed all through video assistant referee (VAR) intervention in the CAF Champions League first leg clash.

The Brazilians were in the game for much of it before matters turned for the worst from the 41st minute onwards.

READ | Chiefs' CAF chance ends at the hands of Hunt's SuperSport as Chippa's PSL relegation fate set

Namibian hitman Peter Shalulile thought he got Sundowns off to a dream start after nine minutes when he latched onto a Neo Maema through ball but his finish was ruled out by VAR for offside.

The hosts had a few dangerous entries into the Sundowns red zone but couldn’t produce a shot to test Ronwen Williams in the Downs goal.

At the other end, Themba Zwane made a hash of a good Sundowns counter-attack when he blasted a right foot shot miles over the bar.

Both teams tough, aside from the Shalulile disallowed goal, looked like they were feeling each other out, reticent to go for a wild swing, lest they get caught themselves. It was a tentative start by the two African heavyweights.

Disaster struck for Sundowns minutes before half-time when Maema was sent off for what was deemed as a stamp by the midfielder on Wydad defender Amine Aboulfath.

Newsletter Weekly The Sport Report Get the Sport Report to stay up to speed with everything you need to know in the world of sport.

Maema seemed to be evading Aboulfath’s sliding tackle but landed with his studs on the centre back’s ribs. Ghanaian Referee Daniel Laryea was asked to look at the VAR monitor and came back to brandish a red card against Maema, leaving the men in yellow on 10 players.

Sundowns survived with a man down for the rest of the first half but it was clear that they’d have to batten down the hatches for the rest of the 45 minutes just to take the tie to South Africa alive in the contest.

For the Moroccans, nothing much changed but the intensity with which they chased a goal either from a set-piece or cross.

Sundowns went from sparring in the possession stakes and pressing high to a direct, route one approach while their attacking threats Shalulile and Zwane chased lost causes all over Casablanca.

WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane struck by bottle, suffers facial cut after SuperSport loss

With Thapelo Morena’s pace, guile and bottomless energy down the right flank, Sundowns made sure they kept the Wydad defence honest. He was a much-needed outlet and gave the tiring defence some time to breathe.

Wydad, though, breached the defence when Mothobi Mvala allowed substitute Zouhair El Moutaraji to get behind him but Williams made a smart low save with his boots to keep the scores even at 0-0 just after the hour.

Downs kept their heads down and gritted their teeth for battle. Midfielders Sipho Mbule and Tebogo Mokoena threw themselves at every 50-50 tackle, not letting Wydad have a sniff of dominance in the middle despite the man advantage.

However, replacement forward Hamid Ahdad had Sundowns fans’ hearts in mouths when his header four minutes from time flashed past Williams’ far post as the visitors almost saw their sturdy defensive work undone.

A minute later, Sundowns served the same tension inside the stadium when Shalulile had a chance for a smash and grab at the other end but skied his effort.

Things went from bad to worse for the men in yellow when Marcelo Allende was also sent off for a nasty tackle on Wydad defender Arsène Zola in stoppage time.

The second leg will be played at Loftus next Saturday. Kick-off for that decider is at 15:00.