TTM caused the upset of the season so far by beating Mamelodi Sundowns on penalties in their Nedbank Cup semi-final clash at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

After the teams were locked at 0-0 after extra time, TTM won the resultant penalty shootout 6-5 after Hlompho Kekana’s Sundowns' sixth penalty attempt and Thembisani Nevhulamba slotted his.

TTM will now face Chippa United in the Nebank Cup final.

More to follow...