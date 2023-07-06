8m ago

Sundowns sign Brazilian midfielder Lucas Ribeiro Costa

Tashreeq Vardien
Lucas Ribeiro Costa (Courtesy of Sundowns)
Lucas Ribeiro Costa (Courtesy of Sundowns)

Mamelodi Sundowns have added Brazilian flair to their lineup with the acquisition of Lucas Ribeiro Costa from SK Beveren.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder, who can also play upfront, joins the club as their third signing after Lesiba Nku and Junior Mendieta, boosting their attacking prowess.

The left-footed Ribeiro made waves in the Challenger Pro League last season with impressive stats of 11 goals and eight assists.

His arrival fulfills Sundowns' quest for a left-footed attacker and provides head coach Rhulani Mokwena with exciting options for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Ribeiro will join his new teammates in Rustenberg for pre-season training before embarking on a trip to the Netherlands, where they aim to secure four additional matches alongside a showdown against Eredivisie side NEC Breda.

