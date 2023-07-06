Sundowns sign Brazilian midfielder Lucas Ribeiro Costa

Mamelodi Sundowns have added Brazilian flair to their lineup with the acquisition of Lucas Ribeiro Costa from SK Beveren.
The 24-year-old attacking midfielder, who can also play upfront, joins the club as their third signing after Lesiba Nku and Junior Mendieta, boosting their attacking prowess.
The left-footed Ribeiro made waves in the Challenger Pro League last season with impressive stats of 11 goals and eight assists.
His arrival fulfills Sundowns' quest for a left-footed attacker and provides head coach Rhulani Mokwena with exciting options for the upcoming 2023/24 season.
Ribeiro will join his new teammates in Rustenberg for pre-season training before embarking on a trip to the Netherlands, where they aim to secure four additional matches alongside a showdown against Eredivisie side NEC Breda.
?? ???????????????? ???????? ??Brace yourselves Masandawana! Lucas Ribeiro Costa has joined the Yellow family! ????Join us in giving Costa a warm welcome to the squad! ??#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/hn7tzbaMUU— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 6, 2023