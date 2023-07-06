Sundowns sign Brazilian midfielder Lucas Ribeiro Costa

Mamelodi Sundowns have added Brazilian flair to their lineup with the acquisition of Lucas Ribeiro Costa from SK Beveren.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder, who can also play upfront, joins the club as their third signing after Lesiba Nku and Junior Mendieta, boosting their attacking prowess.

The left-footed Ribeiro made waves in the Challenger Pro League last season with impressive stats of 11 goals and eight assists.

His arrival fulfills Sundowns' quest for a left-footed attacker and provides head coach Rhulani Mokwena with exciting options for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Ribeiro will join his new teammates in Rustenberg for pre-season training before embarking on a trip to the Netherlands, where they aim to secure four additional matches alongside a showdown against Eredivisie side NEC Breda.