Sundowns spent over R30m on player transfers in January window - report

South Africa's richest football club Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly spent over R30 million on recruiting players in the January transfer window.

Masandawana have lured four star players to strengthen their squad in what will be a gruelling second-half of the 2021/22 campaign.

Sundowns are favourites to retain the DStv Premiership, while they continue to chase a second star in the CAF Champions League.

Mamelodi Sundowns' Motsepe owners are always willing to go above and beyond when it comes to keeping their club at the top of African football.

Masandawana were once again the biggest spenders in the January transfer window as they strengthened their squad for the second half of the season despite boasting an already healthy and strong group.

However, in order to remain at the summit of domestic and African football, the club's top brass are well aware that rejuvenating their squad will only help their cause.

According to KickOff, the Tshwane giants reportedly spent over R30 million on transfers in January.

Sundowns started the year with a shocking swoop of Cape Town City FC veteran attacking midfielder Surprise Ralani on an 18-month deal.

The 34-year-old, who is comfortable in operating on either flank, reportedly cost Sundowns a cool R4 million.

Next, Sundowns secured the services of 21-year-old Abubeker Nasir Ahmed for R6 million from Ethiopian Coffee SC.

He has remained at the club for the rest of the campaign as Sundowns' foreign quota is at capacity.

The Motsepe's then lured star Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena from neighbours SuperSport United for a reported fee of R15 million.

The final coup was Bolivian midfielder Erwin Saacedra from Bolivar for R12 million and he is set to arrive later this month after securing his necessary papers.

Mamelodi Sundowns January Transfers: Teboho Mokoena - R15 million (SuperSport United, South Africa) Erwin Saavedra - R12 million (Bolivar, Bolivia) Abubeker Nasir Ahmed - R6 million (Ethiopian Coffee SC, Ethiopia) Surprise Ralani - R4 million (Cape Town City FC, South Africa)

Champions-elect Sundowns currently have a 17-point gap in the DStv Premiership with , having already secured their first MTN8 crown in 14-years.

That saw the club claim an R8 million winning fee.

Sundowns are also chasing a Nedbank Cup winners medal after securing Round of 16 spot, while looking to capture a second star in the CAF Champions League.

The Brazilians return to action on Monday (19:30) evening against Baroka FC in DStv Premiership encounter at Pietersburg Stadium, before taking on Champions League Group B opponents Al-Merrikh on Saturday (15:00) at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.