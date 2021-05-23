Sundowns threaten action against abusive fans, apologise to Al Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns released a statement on Sunday condemning the actions of certain fans who abused former head coach Pitso Mosimane and promised an investigation into the incident.

The statement also apologised to Al Ahly and "those associated with the club".

Unsavoury scenes unfolded on Saturday before the CAF Champions League second leg between the clubs as a group of home fans accosted the visitors' team bus on Maunde Street in Atteridgeville and hurled insults at Mosimane.

Roundly shared on social media, fans were seen holding up offensive signs and making rude gestures as well.

As reported by Sport24 after the match, an emotional Mosimane said supporters swore at his mother.

"I was a little bit emotional when I saw the placards outside the stadium. All of those people swearing at me and swearing at my mother," Mosimane said.

Sundowns have promised action saying that the behaviour was "unacceptable and improper and does not reflect the integrity, respect, compassion, and other values that we uphold" in a statement released to the media.

"We therefore want to apologise to Al Ahly and those associated with the club. Mamelodi Sundowns will institute an investigation and appropriate action will be taken against those supporters whose conduct was improper and contrary to the values and principles that we adhere to," it continued.

"We remain dedicated to maintaining the good relations, mutual respect and mutual commitment that exists between the leaders of our two clubs and all our stakeholders," the statement ended.

The match ended 1-1 which saw Al Ahly go through to the semi-finals 3-1 on aggregate.