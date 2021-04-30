Sundowns to face Al Ahly in blockbuster CAF Champions League quarter-final clash

As if by fate, Pitso Mosimane's Egyptian club Al Ahly were drawn against his former club Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

The blockbuster first leg will take place in Egypt, after The Red Devils were drawn first out the lot, and the Brazilians were immediately paired against them.

It will be the first time Mosimane will face the team he took to five Premier Soccer League (PSL) titles, the Champions League title in 2016 and a historic domestic treble before his departure last season. He also led Sundowns to three league titles on the bounce between 2017-18 and 2019-20.

No sooner had he left Sundowns, Mosimane guided Al Ahly to the 2020 Champions League title where they beat arch rivals Zamalek at the Cairo International Stadium just months after taking the reigns.

Kaizer Chiefs were drawn against Tanzanian club Simba SC, as tough a fixture as the one between Al Ahly and Sundowns is expected to be.

Al Ahly finished second in Group A in second place behind Simba SC, while Chiefs finished behind Wydad in Group C.

Sundowns topped Group B ahead of CR Belouizdad quite comfortably, although they lost 2-0 to Belouizdad and drew with Al Hilal in their final two pool stage games.

Chiefs squeaked through to the knockout stages for the first time in the club's history after a 2-2 draw with Horoya at the General Lansana Conté Stadium in Conakry, Guinea.

Meanwhile, in the CAF Confederation Cup draw, Orlando Pirates were drawn to play Moroccan side Raja Casablanca who won all six of their CAF Confed Cup group, finishing with an incredible 18 points.

Pirates finished runners up to Nigerian giants Enyimba, who had a better head-to-head record in Group A despite the two teams being tied on points and Buccaneers having a superior goal difference.

The quarter-final first legs of both the Champions League and Confed Cup will be played on 14, 15 and 16 May, while the return legs will take place on 21, 22 and 23 May. The Confed Cup final will be on 10 July, while the Champions League final will be on 17 July.

Full draw

CAF Champions League:

Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns

CR Belouizdad vs ES Tunis

MC Alger vs Wydad Casablanca

Kaizer Chiefs vs Simba SC

CAF Confederation Cup:

CS Sfaxien vs JS Kabylie

Orlando Pirates vs Raja Casablanca

Pyramids FC vs Enyimba

Coton Sport vs ASC Jaraaf