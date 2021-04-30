PSL

32m ago

add bookmark

Sundowns to face Al Ahly in blockbuster CAF Champions League quarter-final clash

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
New Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane.
New Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane.
Al Ahly

As if by fate, Pitso Mosimane's Egyptian club Al Ahly were drawn against his former club Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

The blockbuster first leg will take place in Egypt, after The Red Devils were drawn first out the lot, and the Brazilians were immediately paired against them.

It will be the first time Mosimane will face the team he took to five Premier Soccer League (PSL) titles, the Champions League title in 2016 and a historic domestic treble before his departure last season. He also led Sundowns to three league titles on the bounce between 2017-18 and 2019-20.

No sooner had he left Sundowns, Mosimane guided Al Ahly to the 2020 Champions League title where they beat arch rivals Zamalek at the Cairo International Stadium just months after taking the reigns.

Kaizer Chiefs were drawn against Tanzanian club Simba SC, as tough a fixture as the one between Al Ahly and Sundowns is expected to be.

Al Ahly finished second in Group A in second place behind Simba SC, while Chiefs finished behind Wydad in Group C.

Sundowns topped Group B ahead of CR Belouizdad quite comfortably, although they lost 2-0 to Belouizdad and drew with Al Hilal in their final two pool stage games.

Chiefs squeaked through to the knockout stages for the first time in the club's history after a 2-2 draw with Horoya at the General Lansana Conté Stadium in Conakry, Guinea.

Meanwhile, in the CAF Confederation Cup draw, Orlando Pirates were drawn to play Moroccan side Raja Casablanca who won all six of their CAF Confed Cup group, finishing with an incredible 18 points.

Pirates finished runners up to Nigerian giants Enyimba, who had a better head-to-head record in Group A despite the two teams being tied on points and Buccaneers having a superior goal difference.

The quarter-final first legs of both the Champions League and Confed Cup will be played on 14, 15 and 16 May, while the return legs will take place on 21, 22 and 23 May. The Confed Cup final will be on 10 July, while the Champions League final will be on 17 July.

Full draw

CAF Champions League:

Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns

CR Belouizdad vs ES Tunis

MC Alger vs Wydad Casablanca

Kaizer Chiefs vs Simba SC

CAF Confederation Cup:

CS Sfaxien vs JS Kabylie

Orlando Pirates vs Raja Casablanca

Pyramids FC vs Enyimba

Coton Sport vs ASC Jaraaf

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
al ahlymamelodi sundownskaizer chiefscaf ­confederation cupcaf champions leaguepitso mosimanesoccer
Fixtures
Fri 30 Apr 21 17:00 PM (SAST)
Maritzburg United
Swallows
Harry Gwala Stadium
Sat 01 May 21 15:00 PM (SAST)
Bloemfontein Celtic
Kaizer Chiefs
Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium
Sat 01 May 21 15:00 PM (SAST)
TS Galaxy
Cape Town City
Mbombela Stadium
View More
Results
Wed 28 Apr 21
Baroka 0
TS Galaxy 1
Wed 28 Apr 21
Cape Town City 1
AmaZulu 5
Wed 28 Apr 21
Mamelodi Sundowns 0
Golden Arrows 0
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
23
13
48
2. AmaZulu
25
13
47
3. Golden Arrows
25
10
43
4. Orlando Pirates
23
10
39
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo