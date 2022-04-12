PSL

SuperSport United, Kaitano Tembo part ways, Benni McCarthy strongly linked as replacement

SuperSport United have announced the departure of head coach Kaitano Tembo following the club's struggles for consistency this season.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the club revealed that assistant coach Andre Arendse will oversee coaching duties on an interim basis until the end of the current campaign.

Matsatsantsa suffered a shock defeat to GladAfrica Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals on Friday.

SuperSport have  not had a good campaign in the league either and currently sit in eighth place in the standings, having only won eight of their 24 matches.

SuperSport United CEO, Stan Matthews, said: "Kaitano is the epitome of the dedicated club man.

"Very few players transition into coaching at the same club where they played. We want to thank Kaitano for the many years that he served SuperSport United in various capacities.

"It is never easy parting ways but as a true servant, Kaitano has always placed the interests of the club above that of individuals.

"We are grateful for the role he has played at the club both as a player and coach."

Tembo leaves Matsatsantsa after spending 23 years with the club, transitioning from a player to the coaching staff.

He served as an assistant coach to Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter and Eric Tinkler before taking on the full-time coaching role in 2018.

Tembo's reign at SuperSport included guiding the club to two fifth place finishes in the league while they also won the MTN8 competition in 2019, beating Highlands Park in the final.

SuperSport CEO courting Benni?

Former AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy, who parted ways with KwaZulu-Natal club last month, had a meeting with Matthews about potentially replacing Tembo, according to FARpost.

Last month Matthews spoke glowingly about McCarthy, saying the former Bafana Bafana striker can "become a special coach" given his history as player.

"Maybe now you could look at Benni, with his track record in playing and access to personalities and intellectual capital he has on a direct basis, whether it’s a Jose Mourinho, he’s put himself in a bracket where he can become a special coach," Matthews said On The Whistle Podcast.

"Without the international exposure, flavour and modern trends, without spending time with the best practitioners in the game, who are in Europe right now, if you don't do that then you can’t get to the level that Pitso is."

Meanwhile, McCarthy has also been linked with the Orlando Pirates head coach role.


