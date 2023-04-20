Survey reveals SA football fans still care about Bafana, PSL

While South Africans still care a lot about Bafana Bafana and the PSL, there is a lot of room for improvement in local football, a survey reveals.

The survey highlights the need for better development of young talent, with most suggesting focusing on school football leagues/tournaments to grow and develop SA football.

Additionally, most South African football fans believe that SAFA is not doing enough to improve SA football.

South African football fans were asked in a survey to give their view on the state of the game in the country.



This followed Bafana Bafana's qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to Bet.co.za website, the aim of the survey was to gain insight into the views and sentiments of football fans about the standard of South African football.

The survey, which had 1 000 respondents, covered several talking points such as the impact and role of SAFA (South African Football Association) in improving South African football, the quality of locally based players, and other topics.

The survey questions: How do you rate the standard of South African football? Do you watch PSL football? Are the PSL/South African teams good at developing young talent? Are the best players ready to play in Europe’s top 5 leagues? What would you tell a talented 18-year-old to do with their football career? What needs to be done to develop enough grassroot players? Does South African football have an identity? What is the identity of South African football? Does the PSL have enough local coaches? How do you rate South African coaches? How do you typically watch PSL matches? Does SAFA (South African Football Association) play its role in SA football? Do you have confidence SAFA can improve SA football? Do you watch Bafana Bafana matches? Is hiring ex-professional football players in management positions a solution to improve SA football?

The survey revealed some surprising statistics, the most important being that South Africans still care a lot about Bafana Bafana and the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Over two-thirds of football fans surveyed watch the DStv Premiership, and a large number still watch Bafana Bafana. However, the majority of South Africans rated SA football as average, with 54% giving this rating.

When it comes to developing young talent, 50% of the respondents believed that SA and PSL teams were not really good at it, while 43% believed that SA was good at developing young talent.

The survey found that the best players in the PSL were not ready to play in Europe's top five leagues, with 48% agreeing with this statement.

The survey also revealed that South African football fans would urge an 18-year-old player to move to Europe as soon as possible.

With a lack of South African players abroad, 75% of South African football fans suggested that a young star move to Europe as soon as possible to develop and cultivate his/her career rather than staying in South Africa.

To develop grassroots players, most fans suggest focusing on school football leagues/tournaments, with 41% of South African football fans saying it would help to grow and develop SA football.

Furthermore, 34% say SAFA must take the lead on grassroots player development and provide the framework and clear pathways for young players.

Supplied Supplied Supplied Supplied Supplied Supplied Supplied Supplied Supplied Supplied Supplied Supplied Supplied

South African football fans are leaning towards flair as South African identity, while others suggested SA had its own style of play. 56% of fans said SA football had its own identity, while 37% of South Africans said flair was the identity that best represented SA football.

Regarding coaching, 48% of South Africans said there were enough local coaches in the PSL, but only 38% rated South African coaches positively, with 32% rating them as good and 5% rating them as very good.

Only 7% of South Africans rated local coaches as poor, and 55% rated SA coaches as average.

Most South African football fans watch PSL games on TV at home, with 61% saying they always watch PSL matches on TV at home. Additionally, 18% go to stadiums for big matches only, 9% stream the matches online, and 8% go to the stadium for local matches only.

The survey found that 74% of South African football fans felt that SAFA was not doing enough to improve SA football, while 26% said they were doing enough.

Furthermore, 30% of South Africans had confidence that SAFA could improve SA football, while 45% did not have confidence.



