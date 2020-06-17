Telkom to join Absa in pulling the plug on sponsorship deal with the PSL?

There appears to be uncertainly over whether Telkom will - or won't - extend its sponsorship deal with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) beyond the 2019/20 season.

Telkom is currently the head sponsor of the Telkom Knockout and has been involved with the PSL since 2006.

According to the PSL's latest annual financial report, Telkom spent in excess of R57 million per year during its involvement in the knockout tournament.

According to the Soccer Laduma website, last season's Telkom Knockout was the last edition that the telecommunications provider would be sponsoring the tournament.

However, Telkom revealed in a statement that no talks have taken place with the PSL, saying: "Telkom is currently not in talks with PSL on sponsorship related matters. We await further direction on the current season and the league in light of Covid-19."

If Telkom does pull the plug on its sponsorship, it would come as another huge blow for the PSL after Absa ended its deal as Absa Premiership sponsors at the end of the current season.

Absa has enjoyed a 16-year relationship with football in South Africa, 13 of which (since 2007) have been as sponsors of the Absa Premiership.

Telkom was also tipped at one stage to replace Absa as the Premiership's headline sponsor, but the company's communication group executive, Mooketsi Mocumi, refuted the claims.

"Telkom can confirm that it is not in negotiations with the PSL to sponsor the league," said Mocumi, as quoted by the Sowetan.

Meanwhile, the Bidvest Group was also linked with becoming the PSL's newest head sponsor starting next season.

Bidvest, a South African service, trading, and distribution company, is currently the sponsor of Absa Premiership side, Bidvest Wits.

Wits have since sold the club's top-flight status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club (TTM).

The Clever Boys were due to celebrate their 100th anniversary next season having been founded in 1921.

With TTM replacing Wits next season in the top-flight of SA football, it opens the door for Bidvest to sponsor the Premiership - if the reports are true.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff