Kadodia remembers the Clive Barker touch at Maritzburg United

The late Clive Barker loved his KwaZulu-Natal clubs and Maritzburg United was one club that experienced his warmth.

He was there at their inception in 2003 and when they needed his help in 2015, when he set in motion a survival plan that was completed by Ernst Middendorp.

Barker, who coached the South African men's national team to the 1996 African Cup of Nations, passed away on Saturday morning.

The late, great Clive Barker may have been synonymous with AmaZulu and Durban Bush Bucks in KwaZulu-Natal, but his greatest and unspoken impact was with Maritzburg United.



The relegation-threatened club who beat Casric Stars 2-0 at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium KwaMhlanga in their Premier Soccer League promotion/relegation playoff has a lot to thank Barker for in their 20 years of existence.

Barker, who passed away nine days before his 79th birthday on Saturday after suffering from Lewy Body Dementia, saved his best coaching work for his home province.

Barker's contribution to the development of the 'Team of Choice' wasn't forgotten by chairman Farouk Kadodia, who travelled with his side to Mpumalanga as they fight tooth and nail to retain their DStv Premiership status.

Kadodia told News24 after Maritzburg's win in Mpumalanga that Barker etched himself into the hearts of Maritzburg's citizens.

"He was an icon and the role he played in helping Bafana win the Afcon in 1996 will always remain in our hearts," Kadodia told News24 KwaMhlanga on Saturday afternoon.

"We're very happy that he was here with us when we started the club in 2003 and in the two initial seasons he spent with us, he helped build the club's brand.

"He was the icon that people used to identify the club, from where the foundation of support was laid because of his name.

"Clive will always be remembered in the hearts of all Maritzburg people."

Maritzburg United was also the last club Barker coached at professionally before he slunk off into quiet retirement.

He was with the club in their exciting and troubled 2015/16 season where he came in for Mandla Ncikazi after a terrible start to the season.

He guided the club through a difficult patch, along with their first win before being replaced by Ernst Middendorp.

Maritzburg, through a last-gasp 3-1 win against Jomo Cosmos in Potchefstroom, survived relegation in the most dramatic fashion on the last day.

The job that Barker started and finished by Middendorp is something Kadodia holds very close to his heart.

"He came in at the right time when he served in a stop-gap period," Kadodia said.

"He did well to keep the team breathing and at the age that Clive came in, he gave us anything and everything that we needed.

"He made players who weren't the most confident believe in themselves. He knew how to bring the best out of players."

Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids worked with Barker as a young coach at Maritzburg and as a player at the now-defunct Manning Rangers in the early 2000s.

Davids was still cutting his teeth in the 2015/16 season and from there has had head coaching spells with the club and worked at other clubs.

Davids said he remained in awe of the 1996 African Cup of Nations winning coach's ability to remain humble and inspire players to levels way beyond they could imagine.

"He gave me believe as a player because here I was working with this icon who made me believe in myself," Davids said.

"It was a fantastic time working under him where he imparted nuggets of knowledge that you don't get from any coaching course.

"He was a huge icon for South African football and maybe for him, we should strive to win the next Afcon because he was the last coach who won it.

"I met him at Manning Rangers after I'd come back from Bulgaria and the team had a clutch of quality forwards.

"You learned something new every day working under an icon like him, and he was someone who could say the right thing at the right time to make a player play above themselves.

"That came naturally for him. He was tactically astute, but also had brilliant motivational skills. It was his superpower and I felt it first-hand.

"I got into his brain, and I was really fortunate to work with him."



