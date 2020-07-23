Matina, wife of PSL boss Irvin Khoza, dies

The second wife of Premier Soccer League (PSL) boss Irvin 'Iron Duke' Khoza has died at the age of 69.

Orlando Pirates confirmed that Mme Matina Elsie Khoza passed away on Thursday morning.

In January this year, Irvin Khoza's first wife, Ausi Mantwa Khoza, died following a short illness.

FULL PIRATES STATEMENT

"The Khoza Family is announcing the sad passing of Mme Matina Elsie Khoza, the wife of Dr Irvin Khoza, mother of Sonono, the late Zodwa, Nkosana and Mpumi Khoza.

Mme Matina, who was affectionately referred to by everybody, including her ten grandchildren, as Mama, has been in and out of hospital in the last few years battling ill health.

She sadly passed at 09h11 this morning, Thursday 23 July 2020. She was 69 years of age.

The Khoza Family pleads with the public to help us observe restrictions imposed on the nation by the Covid-19 pandemic. There will, as a result, be no visitations and prayer services held at home."

- TEAMtalk media