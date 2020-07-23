Absa Premiership

2h ago

add bookmark

Matina, wife of PSL boss Irvin Khoza, dies

Irvin Khoza (Gallo Images)
Irvin Khoza (Gallo Images)

The second wife of Premier Soccer League (PSL) boss Irvin 'Iron Duke' Khoza has died at the age of 69.

Orlando Pirates confirmed that Mme Matina Elsie Khoza passed away on Thursday morning.

In January this year, Irvin Khoza's first wife, Ausi Mantwa Khoza, died following a short illness.

FULL PIRATES STATEMENT

"The Khoza Family is announcing the sad passing of Mme Matina Elsie Khoza, the wife of Dr Irvin Khoza, mother of Sonono, the late Zodwa, Nkosana and Mpumi Khoza.

Mme Matina, who was affectionately referred to by everybody, including her ten grandchildren, as Mama, has been in and out of hospital in the last few years battling ill health. 

She sadly passed at 09h11 this morning, Thursday 23 July 2020. She was 69 years of age.

The Khoza Family pleads with the public to help us observe restrictions imposed on the nation by the Covid-19 pandemic. There will, as a result, be no visitations and prayer services held at home."

- TEAMtalk media

Related Links
Anele Ngcongca is still a Sundowns player after shock transfer announcement, says Mike Makaab
SAFA stands up against discrimination, pledges solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement
Ajax Cape Town CEO calls for 18-team PSL
Read more on:
orlando piratesabsa premiershippslirvin khozalockdownsoccercoronavirus
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
45% - 4882 votes
Cricket
11% - 1202 votes
Football
18% - 1970 votes
Athletics
2% - 233 votes
Boxing
1% - 93 votes
Cycling
2% - 231 votes
Golf
5% - 533 votes
Motorsport
8% - 845 votes
Tennis
3% - 346 votes
Water sports
1% - 91 votes
American sports
1% - 90 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 287 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo