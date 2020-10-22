Absa Premiership

1h ago

add bookmark

Themba Zwane wins big and walks away with R500k at 2019/20 PSL Awards

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Andile Fikizolo of Bloemfontein Celtic.
Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Andile Fikizolo of Bloemfontein Celtic.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane was the biggest winner at the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League (PSL) Awards held on Thursday evening.

The 31-year-old walked away with the Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season, Player's Player of the Season and the Footballer of the Season award.

All together, he bagged a massive R500 000 on the night for his awards.

Former Masandawana coach Pitso Mosimane, who opted to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly at the end of the season, won his third consecutive PSL Coach of the Year gong following an impressive campaign in guiding Sundowns to the Telkom Knockout, Nedbank Cup and the Premiership titles.

Meanwhile, Ronwen Williams of SuperSport United won the Goalkeeper of the Season award and Maritzburg United's Rushine De Reuck claimed the Defender of the Season.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Footballer of the Season (R250 000)

  • Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs)
  • Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park)
  • Gaston Sirino (Mamelodi Sundowns)
  • Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns) - WINNER

Absa Premiership Player's Player of the Season (R200 000)

  • Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)
  • Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs)
  • Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns) - WINNER

Absa Premiership Coach of the Season (R75 000)

  • Ernst Middendorp (Kaizer Chiefs)
  • Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns) - WINNER
  • Eric Tinkler (Maritzburg United)

Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season (R50 000)

  • Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United)
  • Goodman Mosele (Baroka FC) - WINNER
  • Sphesihle Maduna (AmaZulu)

Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season (R50 000)

  • Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs)
  • Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns)
  • Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United) - WINNER

Absa Premiership Defender of the Season (R50 000)

  • Daniel Cardoso (Kaizer Chiefs)
  • Rushine De Reuck (Maritzburg United) - WINNER
  • Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns) 

Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season (R50 000)

  • Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs)
  • Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City)
  • Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns) - WINNER

Absa Premiership Goal of the Season (R50 000)

  • Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City) - 20 August 2019
  • Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates)- 29 February 2020 - WINNER
  • Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs vs Bloemfontein Celtic)- 07 December 2019

MTN8

MTN8 Last Man Standing (R80 000)

  • Clayton Daniels (SuperSport United)
  • Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United) - WINNER
  • Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)

TELKOM KNOCKOUT

Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament (R200 000)

  • Judas Moseamedi (Maritzburg United)
  • Gaston Sirino (Mamelodi Sundowns) - WINNER
  • Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

NEDBANK CUP

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player (R50 000)

  • Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns) - WINNER
  • Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)
  • Sifiso Ngobeni (Bloemfontein Celtic)

*(under 23)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament (R150 000)

  • Terrence Dzvukamanja (Bidvest Wits)
  • Victor Letsoalo (Bloemfontein Celtic) - WINNER
  • Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Referee of the Season (R50 000)

  • Luxolo Badi
  • Jelly Chavani - WINNER
  • Victor Gomes

Assistant Referee of the Season (R40 000)

  • Emmanuel de Sani
  • Shaun Olive - WINNER
  • Zakhele Siwela

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Shalulile: It would be a boost to win PSL award
Gavin Hunt on Sundowns' new-look technical team: 'You can't judge after just one game'
Cape Town City sign Ghanaian striker ahead of Premiership kick-off
Read more on:
dstv premiershipmtn8pslthemba zwanesoccer
Results
Sun 17 Mar 19
Chippa United 1
Highlands Park 1
Sat 16 Mar 19
Free State Stars 4
AmaZulu 1
Fri 15 Mar 19
SuperSport United 1
Kaizer Chiefs 1
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo