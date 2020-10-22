Themba Zwane wins big and walks away with R500k at 2019/20 PSL Awards

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane was the biggest winner at the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League (PSL) Awards held on Thursday evening.

The 31-year-old walked away with the Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season, Player's Player of the Season and the Footballer of the Season award.

All together, he bagged a massive R500 000 on the night for his awards.

Former Masandawana coach Pitso Mosimane, who opted to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly at the end of the season, won his third consecutive PSL Coach of the Year gong following an impressive campaign in guiding Sundowns to the Telkom Knockout, Nedbank Cup and the Premiership titles.

Meanwhile, Ronwen Williams of SuperSport United won the Goalkeeper of the Season award and Maritzburg United's Rushine De Reuck claimed the Defender of the Season.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Footballer of the Season (R250 000)

Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs)

Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park)

Gaston Sirino (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns) - WINNER

Absa Premiership Player's Player of the Season (R200 000)

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns) - WINNER

Absa Premiership Coach of the Season (R75 000)

Ernst Middendorp (Kaizer Chiefs)

Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns) - WINNER

Eric Tinkler (Maritzburg United)

Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season (R50 000)

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United)

Goodman Mosele (Baroka FC) - WINNER

Sphesihle Maduna (AmaZulu)

Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season (R50 000)

Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs)

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United) - WINNER

Absa Premiership Defender of the Season (R50 000)

Daniel Cardoso (Kaizer Chiefs)

Rushine De Reuck (Maritzburg United) - WINNER

Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season (R50 000)

Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs)

Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns) - WINNER

Absa Premiership Goal of the Season (R50 000)

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City) - 20 August 2019

Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates)- 29 February 2020 - WINNER

Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs vs Bloemfontein Celtic)- 07 December 2019

MTN8

MTN8 Last Man Standing (R80 000)

Clayton Daniels (SuperSport United)

Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United) - WINNER

Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)

TELKOM KNOCKOUT

Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament (R200 000)

Judas Moseamedi (Maritzburg United)

Gaston Sirino (Mamelodi Sundowns) - WINNER

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

NEDBANK CUP

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player (R50 000)

Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns) - WINNER

Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)

Sifiso Ngobeni (Bloemfontein Celtic)

*(under 23)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament (R150 000)

Terrence Dzvukamanja (Bidvest Wits)

Victor Letsoalo (Bloemfontein Celtic) - WINNER

Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Referee of the Season (R50 000)

Luxolo Badi

Jelly Chavani - WINNER

Victor Gomes

Assistant Referee of the Season (R40 000)

Emmanuel de Sani

Shaun Olive - WINNER

Zakhele Siwela

- Compiled by Sport24 staff