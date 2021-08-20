Themba Zwane's penalty gives Mamelodi Sundowns winning PSL start against AmaZulu

Mamelodi Sundowns kick-started their DStv Premiership title defence with a 1-0 victory at Loftus Versfeld against AmaZulu on Friday.

AS IT HAPPENED | Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 AmaZulu

Masandawana headed into the match with an MTN8 penalty shootout win against rivals Kaizer Chiefs last weekend.

Meanwhile, Usuthu, last season's runners up, suffered a knockout blow against Cape Town City in their MTN8 tie and were desperately seeking three points.

Sundowns experience came to good use as Themba Zwane's lone penalty strike separated the two sides at the end of an intense opening weekend encounter.

The Brazilians started the match with great intent and attacking prowess as they looked to get the upper hand of the visitors.

AmaZulu were on the back foot, with Masandawana opting for high pressure up the field into their opponents half.

Usuthu's defence managed well under pressure with their stubborn defending. Still, with half-time edging closer, Zwane had the opportunity to test Veli Mothwa from close range, but his overthinking got the better of him as the away sides rush defence cornered him off.

Downs coach Rhulani Mokoena was pictured furiously in the dugout, but Zwane soon after made him smile with delight.

Haashim Domingo smartly faked to shoot the ball and instead played a clever dink pass to Peter Shalulile, who was challenged in the penalty area. Up stepped Zwane and gave Masandawana the lead.

Benni McCarthy's charges came out with more resolve in the second stanza, but Sundowns matched it with their experience to keep things tidy in defence.

Rushine De Reuck came to Sundowns rescue to clear the ball off the line after substitute Majoro attempted to tap in a loose ball into the back of the net.

At the other end of the field, Shalulile came close to get onto the scoresheet as he latched onto a loose ball outside Usuthu's penalty area, but his effort went narrowly wide.

AmaZulu continued to probe in the dying minutes with deep-lying crosses to apply the necessary pressure on the Downs defence but showed strength and experience to hold out for a victory.