36m ago

Thulani Hlatshwayo on life in the bio-bubble: 'My family is used to me being away'

Tashreeq Vardien
Thulani Hlatshwayo (Supplied by Bidvest Wits)
  • Thulani Hlatshwayo empathises with his Bidvest Wits team-mates who are mentally struggling being in the bio-bubble.
  • The Wits and Bafana Bafana captain says he is used to staying in hotels when it comes to football.
  • He adds that even his family are use to him being away for long periods during the football season.

Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo compares being in the biologically safe environment (BSE) to the Bafana Bafana camps ahead of international games or tournaments.

Hlatshwayo, who also wears the captain's armband for the national team, was part of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad that represented the country in last year's spectacle in Egypt.

All 32 Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams - Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship - are situated in the government approved BSE in the Gauteng region.

"It's natural for me because I always think about when we were preparing for Afcon," Hlatshwayo told media on Thursday afternoon.

"We stayed in Joburg for two weeks and then went to Dubai, then to Egypt. My family has gotten used to me being away.

"For the guys who are not used to it, it gets frustrating because you keep doing the same thing all over again.

"Hopefully they won't get irritated because their mindset also needs to be strong. We need to be strong mentally."

Wits are back in action on Saturday as they travel to Ellis Park to duel Orlando Pirates.

Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00.

