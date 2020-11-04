Toothless Kaizer Chiefs held to goalless draw by PSL newbies TS Galaxy

Kaizer Chiefs were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by new-boys TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night as Gavin Hunt's side have now failed to score in their opening three league matches.

It could have been even worse for Hunt, with TS galaxy missing a first half penalty.

Chiefs nearly took an early lead in the 3rd minute as Lebogang Manyama bent in a dangerous free-kick that both Khama Billiat and Kgotso Moleko failed to get enough contact on to guide the ball goalwards.

After that, TS Galaxy looked the better of the two sides and took the contest to their more-fancied opponents in the early stages.

The visitors were then duly awarded their penalty after Lindokuhle Mbatha forced his way into the Chiefs box and was brought down by Moleko, who failed to stay on his feet.



Chiefs were let off the hook as Wayde Lekay saw his penalty attempt cannon off the post.

Galaxy were then unlucky not to take the lead just before the break as Karabo Tshepe found Lekay again, who forced a good save out of Akpeyi from a narrow angle.

In the second half it was Chiefs who had two chances in quick succession in the 65th minute as Castro went close with a header before Bernard Parker flashed a shot high and wide of the TS Galaxy goal.



Chiefs were struggling to hold on in the latter stages of the second-half as substitute Mogaila Shaune broke through on goal but was denied in part by Daniel Akpeyi and Eric Mathoho who cleared the ball off the line.

In the final 10 minutes Chiefs looked short of ideas in the attacking third and never came close to scoring.

That's how matters ended with Hunt's side left with much to do if they are to pose a serious title challenge.