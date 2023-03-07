1h ago

Tragedy strikes as PSL footballer Mtolo dies after collapsing during training

Lloyd Burnard
Siphamandla Mtolo (Gallo)
Siphamandla Mtolo (Gallo)

PSL footballer Siphamandla Mtolo has died after collapsing during a training session on Tuesday morning, his club Richards Bay has confirmed.

The 29-year-old, who played as a defender and holding midfielder and has been at the KwaZulu-Natal club since 2020, was known as 'Spepe' by his teammates and fans. 

"He collapsed this morning during training," the club said in a statement posted on social media.

"The club is not in a position to provide further information at this stage and asks that his family's privacy is respected in this difficult time of bereavement. 

"His presence both on and off the field will be ... missed. Thoughts and prayers of everyone in Richards Bay Football Club are with his family, friends and loved ones."


Read more on:
richards bay fcpslsiphamandla mtolodurbansoccer
Fixtures
Tue 14 Mar 23 19:30 PM (SAST)
Cape Town City FC
Cape Town City FC
Marumo Gallants FC
Marumo Gallants FC
DHL Stadium
SuperSport
Tue 14 Mar 23 19:30 PM (SAST)
Mamelodi Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns
Royal AM
Royal AM
Loftus Versfeld Stadium
SuperSport
Fri 17 Mar 23 19:30 PM (SAST)
Stellenbosch
Stellenbosch
AmaZulu
AmaZulu
Danie Craven Stadium
SuperSport
Results
Sun 05 Mar 23
SuperSport Utd
SuperSport Utd 2
Golden Arrows
Golden Arrows 1
Sun 05 Mar 23
Chippa United
Chippa United 0
AmaZulu
AmaZulu 2
Sun 05 Mar 23
Stellenbosch
Stellenbosch 1
Mamelodi Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns 1
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
22
18
56
Team Logo
2. SuperSport Utd
22
11
39
Team Logo
3. Orlando Pirates
22
10
34
Team Logo
4. Kaizer Chiefs
22
10
34
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
