Tragedy strikes as PSL footballer Mtolo dies after collapsing during training

PSL footballer Siphamandla Mtolo has died after collapsing during a training session on Tuesday morning, his club Richards Bay has confirmed.

The 29-year-old, who played as a defender and holding midfielder and has been at the KwaZulu-Natal club since 2020, was known as 'Spepe' by his teammates and fans.

"He collapsed this morning during training," the club said in a statement posted on social media.

"The club is not in a position to provide further information at this stage and asks that his family's privacy is respected in this difficult time of bereavement.

"His presence both on and off the field will be ... missed. Thoughts and prayers of everyone in Richards Bay Football Club are with his family, friends and loved ones."

Official Statement regarding the passing of our player, ?????????????????????? "??????????" ??????????. pic.twitter.com/TSrY25oXyq — Richards Bay FC (@RichardsBayFC_) March 7, 2023



