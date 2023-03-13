35m ago

Training ground tragedy: Richards Bay honour club legend, retire Mtolo's number

Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien
Siphamandla Mtolo, challenging Keagan Dolly of Kaizer Chiefs, gave a solid performance for Richards Bay a few days before his tragic passing. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
  • In honouring Siphamandla Mtolo, Richards Bay chairperson Sifiso Biyela confirmed that the club will retire his jersey number with immediate effect.
  • The defender, who donned the number four on his back, collapsed and died during a routine training session last week.
  • He was 29 years old.

Richards Bay will honour Siphamandla "Spepe" Mtolo by retiring his number four jersey with immediate effect, club chairperson Sifiso Biyela confirmed.

MUST READ | Mtolo collapsed with 15 minutes left to train, says coach. After that, things moved fast

The 29-year-old collapsed during a routine training session on Tuesday last week, and was declared dead before arriving at the hospital. He had been driven to the hospital in the vehicle belonging to the club's general manager, Jeffrey Fakude.

According to iDiski Times, Biyela revealed during the funeral service of Mtolo on Sunday that the club officially retired the player's jersey number.

Richards Bay players and staff who were in attendance at the funeral and memorial service all donned Mtolo's squad number on their backs with a stunning image of the player on the front.

Mtolo was an important figure during the club's promotion from first division to the Premier Soccer League's top-flight last season as he wore the skipper's armband in their fight for DStc Premiership status.

Last week, co-coach Vasili Manousakis spoke exclusively to News24, detailing the training incident and revealing what he will remember the most about Mtolo, the man.

"He was a giant, not in stature but in the size of his heart, in his commitment, in his leadership qualities," said Manousakis.

Richards Bay return to Premiership action on Sunday against TS Galaxy.

Kick-off is at 15:30.

