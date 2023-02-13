Vexed Tinkler lambasts poor officiating in PSL: 'Refs costing coaches their livelihood'

A red-faced and frustrated Cape Town City head coach Eric Tinkler was vocal about the standard of refereeing in South Africa’s top-flight following their penalty shootout defeat to Royal AM in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 clash at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

The visiting Thwihli Thwahla held the Citizens to a goalless draw after regular time in a match that the hosts were favoured to win, given their squandered chances.

However, John Maduka, who returned to the KwaZulu-Natal side as a mentor, and his charges put on a bold defensive display. They dragged the duel to a penalty shootout, winning 4-3 and advancing to the last 16 draw later this week.

But Bafana Bafana legend Tinkler felt that his side should have been awarded a penalty and labelled referee Michael Moreseng's officiating as "poor" during his post-match press conference.

The 51-year-old said that more needs to be done to improve the standard of refereeing in the country.

"The way I see it, there should have been one winner tonight. This is the harsh reality. And the ones who have to deal with it is me. I have to deal with it.

"Referees make mistakes - they don’t have to deal with anything. I have to deal with the repercussions.

"I have to deal with the chairman and explain why we lost when we shouldn’t have lost. Then I have to deal with the players and the disappointment. People don’t see that side.

"We need to be doing a lot more when it comes to our officiating because it is costing coaches their livelihood because they are being judged by mistakes of referees.

"Maybe I should not be talking about this, but I am talking about it."

Tinkler was then asked how his team lost against Royal AM.

"According to me? Penalties that were not awarded, poor officiating, and, yes, we did not take our chances - that's how we lost.

"But did we play well? Yes. I know exactly how we get judged as coaches: 'Did you win? Did you lose?'

"Everything that happened in the game, no one cares, but understand we care, the players care.

"We need to do something about it [refereeing in SA]. Make them professionals full-time. That must be the solution. What else? What else is there?"

"CAF is even worse. I was angry. Understand how we lost there, don't tell me 'lost'," Tinkler said, referring to City's CAF Champions League second preliminary defeat to Petro de Luanda in October last year.

"That's important. It gets locked away. We don't read into it more. I got to be careful what I say."

Last week the South African Football Association (SAFA) suspended two referees following complaints.

SAFA took action against Cledwin Baloyi, who was first assistant when he denied a clear Swallows FC goal in their Dstv Premiership match against TS Galaxy last month.

Tshidiso Maruping is also serving a time-out on the sideline after his incorrect decision to hand Golden Arrows a penalty against SuperSport United.

Meanwhile, City are back in action on Sunday against Swallows, shifting their focus back to the premiership.

Kick-off is at 17:30.