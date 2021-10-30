WATCH | Five-star Denis Onyango feted on Twitter after insane penalty saves in MTN8 final

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango was the toast of the Twitter streets after an amazing showing in the penalty shootout win against Cape Town City in the MTN8 Final.

Onyango saved five out of the seven spot-kicks Cape Town City sent his way, with Sundowns winning 3-2.

The game had ended 1-1 after extra-time.

His penalty saves helped Sundowns win the MTN8 for the first time since 2007 and their first final appearance since the 2016 3-0 hammering at the hands of the now-defunct Bidvest Wits at the Mbombela Stadium.

The game ended 1-1 after extra-time after Fagrie Lakay's 75th goal canceled out Thapelo Morena's 24th-minute opener.

Having watched his midfielders and forwards fluff plenty of chances before Lakay's equaliser, Onyango turned in a penalty-saving performance of the ages.

He saved Khanyisa Mayo's, Lakay's, Abdul Jeleel Ajagun's, Tareeq Fielies and Thamsanqa Mkhize's spot-kicks in a stupendous showing.

At the very same ground in 2015, Onyango had saved two penalties against Kaizer Chiefs in the Telkom Knockout Cup final that Sundowns won 3-1.

Former Lions coach and Titans assistant coach Geoffrey Toyana, a vocal Sundowns supporter, sent a cryptic tweet before the game about Onyango's ability.

Here's a snippet of Onyango's post-match interview after his performance

Another tweep said Onyango was a 'demon'.

With Durban playing host to another cup, this user had this to say.

With a 'John Wick' reportedly on the rampage in Mamelodi, this user said Onyango was the John Wick

And finally, this user had this apt description of Onyango's saves.