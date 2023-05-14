WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane struck by bottle, suffers facial cut after SuperSport loss

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane was hit by a bottle and suffered a facial cut after a 1-0 loss to SuperSport United on Saturday.

Embattled Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane was hit by a bottle and suffered a facial cut after a 1-0 South African Premiership loss to SuperSport United on Saturday.

The penultimate-round defeat meant Chiefs cannot qualify for either of the two CAF competitions next season, and condemned them to finishing not higher than fourth in the league.

When various objects were hurled at Zwane and his players in the northwest mining town of Rustenburg, the coach was struck underneath the eye and needed treatment.

Police escorted the players to safety as a disastrous season for the famed Johannesburg club continued.

Before being hit, Zwane criticised his players, accusing them of "going through the motions" in a match they had to win to have a chance of CAF qualification.

"We made SuperSport look good. We gave away three points. Our dreams of finishing the season on a high have been shattered," said the former Chiefs winger.

Chiefs supporters who took to social media were divided about the coach. Some wanted him fired while others believe he deserves a second season in charge.

Winners of a record 54 domestic trophies since being formed in 1970, Chiefs have now gone eight seasons without adding silverware.

Apart from the Premiership, Chiefs had two opportunities to win a competition, but lost in the semi-finals of both a knockout competition and the South African FA Cup.

The lone goal in Rustenburg came five minutes before half-time when Zambian Gamphani Lungu scored after a mistake by Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.

Success for SuperSport, a team lacking the big-money signings or strength in depth of Chiefs, guaranteed them at least third place and African football.

It was a particularly sweet victory for vastly experienced coach Gavin Hunt, who was fired by Chiefs in 2021 after less than a season in charge.

"Everyone knows what happened to me at Chiefs - fired after getting to the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League," he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns, who clinched a sixth straight league title with seven matches to spare, have secured one of two Champions League places reserved for South Africa.

Ahead of the final round next Saturday, Orlando Pirates lie second, level with SuperSport on 51 points, but with a plus 15 goal difference compared with the plus 13 of their rivals.

The club finishing third goes into the CAF Confederation Cup -- the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League -- where the financial rewards are far less than in the Champions League.

At the other end of the table, bottom club Maritzburg United, second-last Chippa United and third-from-bottom Marumo Gallants all have 29 points.

Maritzburg have the toughest final fixture -- away to Sundowns on Tuesday -- while Chippa host Golden Arrows and CAF Confederation Cup semi-finalists Marumo visit Swallows on Saturday.

The club finishing last are relegated and the side coming second last go into play-offs with two second division sides for one Premiership place.



