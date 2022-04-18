WATCH | Pirates coach slams treatment in Tanzania: 'Why do Africans do this to other Africans?'

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has slammed the hospitality his side received in Tanzania following their CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final first-leg defeat to Simba FC on Sunday.

Pirates lost 1-0, with Shomari Kapombe's penalty in the 68th minute separating the sides in their quarter-final first-leg clash at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar Es Salaam.

In an explosive post-match press conference, Ncikazi spoke candidly and did not hold back on expressing himself.

"One, as Africans, let us change this mentality that when opponents come to Tanzania, you are so hostile to them that you treat them like animals," Ncikazi said, although he did not elaborate on the alleged mistreatment.

"We saw inhumane treatment everywhere we go. We were treated so badly, but this is a game of sports that should unite us. But what you get here are hostility and abuse.

"Why do Africans do this to other Africans? Do you really think the hostility that we get when we come here when Simba come to South Africa should we treat them that way?

"The treatment that we got from the stadium to the hotel, from the airport – why do you do this as Africans to other Africans? Are we going to improve the football in the continent?"

The Buccaneers' mentor then took aim at the officiating, accusing the match officials of deliberately not using VAR when his side had a legitimate penalty waved away.

"Go and check; the penalty that Simba got was not a penalty because our defender got to the ball first.

"Secondly, before Simba were awarded a penalty, we should have been awarded a penalty, but it was not given.

"The referee does not even have the decency to go and check VAR. All of a sudden, VAR was switched off," he said.

Despite their mistreatment, Ncikazi said that the Simba players and staff would be given great hospitality when they make the trip to South Africa.

"You should be ashamed of yourselves as Africans," he added.

"But listen to this, we're going to treat Simba with decency when they come. We're going to show them what it is to be a true African by giving them the best hospitality and treating them like human beings.

"You don't treat visitors the way we get treated here. You should all be ashamed. We did not deserve to lose; the officials caused us to lose."

Simba will arrive in South Africa this week to play the return fixture against the Sea Robbers at Orlando Stadium on Sunday, 24 April.