WATCH | Teary-eyed Pitso Mosimane, accompanied by family, departs SA for new Egyptian adventure

South Africa's most successful coach Pitso Mosimane, accompanied by his family, on Thursday departed local shores for his new Egyptian adventure, reportedly at African giants Al Ahly.

The 56-year old posted an Instagram live video to his more than 20 000 followers showing himself and his family at OR Tambo International Airport.

The video images show Mosimane - who at one stage was emotional and fighting back tears - surrounded by his happy family as they wrapped their luggage in preparation for their flight.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach was approached by excited fans for selfies with one even jokingly querying if he were "on his way to Barcelona".

The video also confirms that Mosimane would be accompanied by his entire family of five as they lined up surrounded by lots of luggage to embark on their new Egyptian adventure.

Mosimane - who holds the record for most league titles - confirmed on Wednesday that he had accepted an offer from an international team, believed to be Africa's most distinguished club side, Al Ahly.

Many of the comments on his live video were from Al Ahly supporters welcoming him to Egypt and the club.

