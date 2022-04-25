WATCH | Where there is smoke, there is fire - Tanzanian club Simba burn muti at Orlando Stadium

Emerging video footage on social media has shown Simba SC burn muti in the centre of the pitch before their CAF Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash against Orlando Pirates.

The Tanzanian outfit arrived in South Africa following a 1-0 victory over the Buccaneers in the first-leg and were desperate to depart with a semi-final ticket on Monday morning.

Before the match started, players of the Tanzanian outfit circled around the kick-off spot at Orlando Stadium during their pre-match warmup.

However, a cloud of smoke soon erupted from the circle with an image soon revealing that the players were burning muti (African medicine or magical charms).

Orlando Pirates through to the Semi-Final @SimbaSCTanzania you can burn juju all you want but not in our HOUSE #ESGODINI ??‍???????????? pic.twitter.com/pPEwcPuPZ2 — Thandi Merafe (@thandi_399) April 24, 2022

Simba players appear to have burnt the centre circle during the huddle.



Is this their muti? ?? @salimosaid #TotalEnergiesCAFCC pic.twitter.com/IdV5NpD2OX — Lorenz Köhler (@Lorenz_KO) April 24, 2022

The match turned out to be a feisty affair as Pirates searched for an aggregate equalising goal.



Ghanaian Kwame Peprah delivered the killer blow for the home side as the match was forced to be settled in a penalty shootout.

The Buccaneers went on to win 4-3 on penalties.



