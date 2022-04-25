PSL

WATCH | Where there is smoke, there is fire - Tanzanian club Simba burn muti at Orlando Stadium

Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien
Simba SC gathered centre of the pitch at Orlando Stadium to burn in what seems to be muti (Twitter: @thandi_399)
Emerging video footage on social media has shown Simba SC burn muti in the centre of the pitch before their CAF Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash against Orlando Pirates.

The Tanzanian outfit arrived in South Africa following a 1-0 victory over the Buccaneers in the first-leg and were desperate to depart with a semi-final ticket on Monday morning.

Before the match started, players of the Tanzanian outfit circled around the kick-off spot at Orlando Stadium during their pre-match warmup.

However, a cloud of smoke soon erupted from the circle with an image soon revealing that the players were burning muti (African medicine or magical charms). 

The match turned out to be a feisty affair as Pirates searched for an aggregate equalising goal.

Ghanaian Kwame Peprah delivered the killer blow for the home side as the match was forced to be settled in a penalty shootout.

The Buccaneers went on to win 4-3 on penalties


