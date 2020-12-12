PSL

15m ago

add bookmark

'We have a title!': Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer elated with MTN8 triumph

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Josef Zinnbauer (Gallo Images)
Josef Zinnbauer (Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer admits winning the MTN8 final against Bloemfontein Celtic was a tough encounter as the Soweto giants ended a six-year trophy drought.

Siphelele Luthuli fired Celtic in front at the Moses Mabhida Stadium inside the opening five minutes, only for Deon Hotto to level matters just after the half-hour mark with his first-ever goal for the Soweto giants.

Substitute Thembinkosi Lorch converted from the penalty spot after the break as Celtic were reduced to ten men, and that proved to be the decider as Pirates comfortably saw out the remainder of the match to claim the MTN8 bragging rights with a 2-1 win.

Zinnbauer hailed the resilience of his team after falling behind inside three minutes in Durban.

"I think it was a difficult game. It's not easy when you concede in the second minute or first minute, but we came back quickly," Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

"We had a good first half, had chances. Second half we were in control ... it was a team effort today.

"We had a little bit of luck in the last minute, Ofori made a good save. It was a good game. We have a title. We had a lot of different games and today we deserved to win this game."

Zinnbauer also went on to praise the experience of midfielder Thabang Monare and Lorch, which saw the Buccaneers lift their first piece of silverware since 2014 when they won the Nedbank Cup.

"Monare is an experienced player and we wanted his experience. Lorch came in and brought more offence into the game. I hope Monare doesn't have such a serious problem with his knee," said Zinnbauer.

"I've learnt a lot since being here. It's a good experience for both me and the team. We are happy. We have a title. It's important for us and the supporters.

"They were so hungry for a title and I think nine years ago we last won the MTN8 and now we have done it again. This is for my son, Fabio. I thank God for this game, but I hope you give me my son back."

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Orlando Pirates end 6-year trophy drought with thrilling MTN8 final win over Bloem Celtic
Everton blame Covid for record £140 million loss
PREVIEW | MTN8 final: Celtic v Pirates - who will end their trophy drought?
Read more on:
orlando piratesbloemfontein celticmtn8 finalpsljosef zinnbauersoccer
Fixtures
Tue 15 Dec 20 19:30 PM (SAST)
Stellenbosch
Cape Town City
Danie Craven Stadium
Tue 15 Dec 20 19:30 PM (SAST)
Mamelodi Sundowns
TS Galaxy
Loftus Versfeld Stadium
Tue 15 Dec 20 19:30 PM (SAST)
SuperSport United
Kaizer Chiefs
Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium
View More
Results
Wed 09 Dec 20
Kaizer Chiefs 2
Black Leopards 2
Wed 09 Dec 20
SuperSport United 0
Bloemfontein Celtic 0
Sun 06 Dec 20
Baroka 2
Chippa United 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
6
4
14
2. Swallows
6
3
12
3. Baroka
6
3
11
4. Orlando Pirates
6
2
10
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo