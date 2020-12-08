PSL

'We want to make history', says Mabena ahead of Celtic's MTN8 final showdown against Pirates

Tashreeq Vardien
Ndumiso Mabena (Gallo Images)
  • Bloemfontein Celtic are set to take on Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final on Saturday.
  • Phunya Sele Sele captain Ndumiso Mabena is yearning to make "history" in guiding the club to victory for the first time in the tournament.
  • The 33-year-old also admits to being a more confident player at the Free State club.

Bloemfontein Celtic captain Ndumiso Mabena says that the Free State side want to make "history" in winning the MTN8 final on Saturday against Orlando Pirates.

"We've made history. It's the first time we are in this (MTN8) final. Us as players and the team we want to make history. Especially us as players to win the trophy for the first time in the green and white colours," Mabena told the media on Tuesday.

The much-anticipated clash will take place in KwaZulu-Natal at the famous Moses Mabhida Stadium.

It is also Celtic's second Cup final in less than three months following their narrow Nedbank Cup final defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mabena previously played for the Buccaneers between 2009 and 2014 before joining Platinum Stars for three years.

In 2017, he signed for Celtic and has since seen his confidence grow as a player while wearing the club armband.

"I think the role that I've been given in the team, it has given me confidence as well but having said that I have been in the game for a while now," the 33-year-old said.

"The experience I've gained from the previous teams I think I’ve grown and the coaches that I've worked with.

"The confidence that they’ve given me, each and every time from the training ground, I think it helps me a lot to be around the other senior players plus the youngsters who are willing to listen.

"The experience that I am bringing in, it helps them a lot and helps the team a lot. I am more calmer and more matured than my previous teams, not only Orlando Pirates but also Platinum Stars so I am just enjoying my football and this is the platform they have given me to express myself as a senior player."

Kick-off is at 18:00.

