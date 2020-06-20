Absa Premiership

Wits not dead, former chairperson insists

Bidvest Wits squad (Gallo Images)

Former Wits chairperson Raymond Hack says Wits University will continue its football programme and expects to see the side back in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) one day.

Bidvest Wits will cease to exist next season after the owners of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) bought the PSL franchise.

They will relocate to Limpopo and operate as TTM next season, with some players expected to remain with the club, although the top earners are already reported to be negotiating their exits.

Wits University will need to start with amateur players and work their way up the football league structure, but Hack has confidence in the ability of the institution to rise again.

Hack told IOL: "Wits University is not dead as yet. They sold the Premier League status. But we will still continue with our amateurs and all our juniors and if we have to build up to the Premier Soccer League, we will do that. You can't destroy Wits University. Fortunately, we have a good relationship with the university.

"We have the facilities and the players. Kaizer Motaung's son (Kaizer Junior) came through Wits. Jomo Sono's son (Bamuza) came through Wits."

