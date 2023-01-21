Zwane debunks theory of Kaizer Chiefs hosting player trials, defends transfer strategy

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane has denied that the club has turned to hosting player trials to sign players.

The former Amakhosi midfielder instead says that the club "monitor" certain players they are interested in over a period and then invite the players for training sessions to "have a closer look".

It has been widely reported that Amakhosi have invited three players to trial at the club: Amânsio 'Neymar' Canhembe, Stanley Ratifo and Christian Salie.

Salie, who hails from DR Congo, looks set to follow in the footsteps of Dove Edmilson and Bonfils Caleb Bimenyimana. In recent times, Edmilson and Bimenyimana completed short trials at the club before signing for Amakhosi.

Speaking to the media ahead of Chiefs' DStv Premiership clash against log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday (20:00), Zwane went into detail to explain the club's transfer strategy, especially when scouting abroad.

"We're not conducting trials or doing trials," Zwane told reporters.

"All the players you've seen here coming to try their luck, we profiled them first, but we wanted to see them closely; we wanted to monitor them closely and be sure about what we're doing.

"Because a player we can see them performing somewhere else… most of the time right now when you're giving footage of a player – you may find out that player, the last time he played was two seasons ago, but it will show as if he's scoring goals right now.

"So we try and follow that player, do proper research about the individual, so that as soon as he comes here – we know what we're looking for because they will only show him scoring goals if he's a striker," he continued.

"They only show these 1v1 battles if he's a defensive midfielder, I'm just making that example, but we don't see many other aspects that can help the players to tick and come in and add value.

"[That's] why we're taking the route of inviting those players; we're not doing trials. We want to have a closer look before making a decision; it's best for us right now because we've brought in players in the past that we saw and profiled.

"Kaizer Chiefs is a different beast; when they arrive here, when the pressure mounts, they can't cope. And then the club is the one that suffers again, and we have to go look out for other players, so we are trying to avoid that; we can't repeat the same mistakes."