Al Ahly wanted Gaston Sirino before I became their coach, says Pitso Mosimane

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says he hasn’t played a hand in the Egyptian giants’ pursuit of Mamelodi Sundowns’ star playmaker Gaston Sirino.

Sirino stated his intention to leave the Chloorkop club to join his former mentor in Cairo.

Mosimane spoke to Safja journalists in a virtually from Egypt on Thursday.

The Uruguayan has been the subject of plenty headlines linking him with a move to the North African club.

Sirino also recently told Soccer Laduma that it was his intention to leave the Chloorkop club to join his former mentor in Cairo.

However, Mosimane said Al Ahly’s courting of the star happened even during his time with Downs, which ended in September this year.

"All of you know Al Ahly was asking about Sirino when I was at Mamelodi Sundowns," said Mosimane, addressing the South African Football Journalists’ Association (Safja).

"There’s just a perception that I’m the one who wants him at Al Ahly because I’m in the hot seat, so it will always link to me.

"I’m not angry about it but it’s been there, even when I was at Sundowns. I was the one who said to Sirino don’t go, stay here and let’s win the second star.

"They still want him and they know him because he played against them. That’s why I stayed away from saying anything … I don’t want the footprint I left at Sundowns to be different now."

There have been conflicting reports in local media about the offer Al Ahly reportedly made to Sundowns, which has so far been rejected.

However, it’s clear that the 29-year-old has his heart set on leaving South Africa.

"Sirino wants to come to Al Ahly," said Mosimane.

"It’s unbelievable because one day he said to me, 'You’re the first person I met in South American who said come to South Africa. If you do well here you’ll probably move over to Europe.'

"Now he says, 'You left me here'. But I had to follow my path because I wanted to coach the biggest club on the continent.

"It’s like if Real Madrid or Barcelona calls, you have to go. And it’s a fact that he wants to play for Al Ahly and Sundowns know that - it’s not Pitso.

"There are stories that I want to take Themba Zwane and all that. No, I don’t have anything to do with Sundowns but opportunities are there for anybody to take.

"Sirino is 30 [29]and this may be his last chance [at a big move] and he’s fighting for that.

"But he has to do it the right way."

Mosimane said this was the way of the football world and that players getting poached by bigger clubs wasn’t an uncommon trend.

It was the football ecosystem, he said.

"I also understand international football," Mosimane said.

"Al Ahly spoke to Sundowns officially and all that. Lots of things have happened but I don’t want to tell you all of that.

"The Sundowns president was here (Egypt) to watch the Champions League final. Danny Jordaan sent me a text and made me aware that Patrice Motsepe was here.

"But I didn’t meet him and we never communicated. He was probably very busy, which I understand.

"I know there have been talks about Sirino at that level, because I get the feedback.

"Sundowns signs players as well, like Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus.

"That’s the football ecosystem. Players from Al Ahly are signed by team in the English Premier League and all that.

"Even here, we have players that we are going to lose."