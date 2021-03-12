Motsepe's CAF election dogged by Fifa 'meddling': 'They wouldn't dare do this in Europe'

While new Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe pleaded for unity as he seeks to fix the troubled organisation, there are already rumblings over his uncontested election.

Shortly after his position was confirmed in Rabat on Friday, some CAF officials railed against alleged interference by Fifa, the world governing body.

Just a few weeks ago, Motsepe, Ivorian Jacques Anouma, Mauritanian Ahmed Yahya and Senegalese Augustin Senghor were locked in an intriguing struggle for the presidency.

But Fifa-brokered meetings of the contenders in Morocco and Mauritania led to mining magnate Motsepe becoming the sole candidate.

Senghor and Yahya were given the first and second vice-president roles.

Anouma, who initially declared the pact "undemocratic", is a former FIFA executive committee member and becomes a special advisor to Motsepe.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino played down the role of his organisation in the election.

"I am delighted that Fifa has been able to contribute, even if just a little, to this crucial moment for football on this great continent," he said.

Former Africa Cup of Nations-winning coach Claude le Roy questioned the Fifa's involvement, given they "would not dare do so in Europe or South America".

"Infantino, stop the massacre with African football ... imposing your law on Africa in the elections," Le Roy told AFP.

It is not the first time the international governing body has been accused of interfering in CAF, with many officials believing Infantino privately backed Malagasy Ahmad Ahmad four years ago.

FIFA Prez Gianni Infantino arrives at the CAF Elective Assembly in the company of Patrice Motsepe incoming CAF Prez pic.twitter.com/Ir1h5pD39A — Oyerepa Sports (@OyerepaSports) March 12, 2021

He Malagasy ended the 29-year reign of Cameroonian Issa Hayatou in a shock outcome to the 2017 presidential election.

But after a promising start, Ahmad stumbled from one crisis to another, which eventually led to him exiting the presidency in disgrace.

Last November, he became the first CAF president to be banned by Fifa, with a five-year suspension for "governance issues" cut to two after appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Fifa became so concerned by governance issues at CAF that it sent its secretary general Fatma Samoura to Cairo for six months to assist in the running of the confederation.

Motsepe, a fan of Spanish giants Barcelona, is the ninth richest man in Africa according to Forbes magazine and owns 2016 CAF Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns.

CAF are banking on him using his business connections across Africa to woo new sponsors.