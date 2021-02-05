23m ago

Pitso Mosimane: 'Never underestimate a black South African from the township'

Tashreeq Vardien
Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane. (Al Ahly - Twitter)
Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane believes nobody should "underestimate a black South African" who came from the townships.

In an interview with CNN Sport, Mosimane detailed his career in football as he prepared to put the Egyptian giants on the world map at the FIFA Club World Cup.

"Have you ever thought, in our time, that South Africa can have a black president as Nelson Mandela? That is an amazing story," said Mosimane.

"Can you believe that somebody from the township like me, from the background of apartheid, from the humble beginnings, can be the first person to win the Champions League in South Africa?

"And win it twice and become coach of the year on the continent... Never ever, ever underestimate a black South African who's come from the township."

The Red Devils are now set to take on German powerhouse Bayern Munich in the semi-finals on Monday, 8 February after winning against Al-Duhail on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, Mosimane is the first black coach to take charge at Al Ahly as he was lured from South Africa after eight successful years with Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, the 56-year-old is not spending too much time thinking about the significance of that.

"I don't want to dwell so much on why. But it has happened now. I'm the one. I'm the 'Chosen One.' And what brought me here was not a political movement," he said.

"I was brought here because of the titles that I won, because I've defeated Al Ahly twice and one of the top teams here in Zamalek.

"They know me. They know my name... It has nothing to do with colour or politics."

Monday's match is at 20:00 (SA time).

