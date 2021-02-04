Pitso Mosimane to face Bayern Munich after guiding Al Ahly to historic Club World Cup win

South Africa's Pitso Mosimane has made history by guiding Egyptian champions Al Ahly to a 1-0 win in the Club World Cup against tournament hosts Al-Duhail at Qatar's Education Stadium on Thursday.

The African Champions League winners have now booked a spot in the competition's semi-finals where they will face German giants and Champions League winners Bayern Munich.

Attacking midfielder Hussein El Shahat gave Al Ahly an all-important lead in the 30th minute with a pin-point strike.

El Shahat's goal proved the difference as the Egyptian's went into the break holding a narrow advantage.

Despite the hosts attempting to stage a late comeback Al Ahly managed to hold onto their lead and see out the win.

Al Ahly attempted just seven shots at goal with one shot on target compared to the host's massive 15 attempts with seven shots on target.

The 56-year-old previously guided Mamelodi Sundowns to the 2016 edition of the tournament where they were beaten 4-1 by Jeonbuk Hyundai.

Before a 2-0 defeat to Kashima Antlers in their final match.

With Thursday's win Mosimane created history as he becomes the first South African coach to guide a team to victory in the Club World Cup while also booking a spot in the competition's last four.