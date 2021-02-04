1h ago

add bookmark

Pitso Mosimane to face Bayern Munich after guiding Al Ahly to historic Club World Cup win

Baden Gillion
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
New Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane.
New Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane.
Al Ahly

South Africa's Pitso Mosimane has made history by guiding Egyptian champions Al Ahly to a 1-0 win in the Club World Cup against tournament hosts Al-Duhail at Qatar's Education Stadium on Thursday.

The African Champions League winners have now booked a spot in the competition's semi-finals where they will face German giants and Champions League winners Bayern Munich.

Attacking midfielder Hussein El Shahat gave Al Ahly an all-important lead in the 30th minute with a pin-point strike.

El Shahat's goal proved the difference as the Egyptian's went into the break holding a narrow advantage.

Despite the hosts attempting to stage a late comeback Al Ahly managed to hold onto their lead and see out the win.

Al Ahly attempted just seven shots at goal with one shot on target compared to the host's massive 15 attempts with seven shots on target.

The 56-year-old previously guided Mamelodi Sundowns to the 2016 edition of the tournament where they were beaten 4-1 by Jeonbuk Hyundai.

Before a 2-0 defeat to Kashima Antlers in their final match.

With Thursday's win Mosimane created history as he becomes the first South African coach to guide a team to victory in the Club World Cup while also booking a spot in the competition's last four.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
TTM shock SuperSport in Nedbank Cup
Motsepe 'The Silent Candidate' with SAFA's Jordaan at forefront of CAF presidency bid
Tokelo Rantie set to make long-awaited return with TTM
Read more on:
al ahlyclub world cuppitso mosimanesoccer
loading... Live
Tottenham 0
Chelsea 1
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 11655 votes
Cricket
12% - 3427 votes
Football
19% - 5290 votes
Athletics
3% - 713 votes
Boxing
1% - 278 votes
Cycling
2% - 652 votes
Golf
5% - 1447 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2377 votes
Tennis
3% - 949 votes
Water sports
1% - 254 votes
American sports
1% - 349 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 934 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo