Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly hold nerve to clinch bronze at Club World Cup

African champions Al Ahly have won bronze in their Club World Cup third-place playoff against Palmeiras as they held their nerve to win 3-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane becomes the first South African - player or coach - to win a Club World Cup medal.

Mosimane's side won their second bronze Club World Cup medal, replicating their third-place finish in 2006.

Al Ahly suffered a 2-0 defeat against reigning Champions League title holders Bayern Munich in their semi-final earlier this week.

Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy saved two penalties with only one of the first five penalties was scored. Eventually, El Shenaway's magic with the gloves stopped the Brazilian side, Palmeiras.

The final between Bayern Munich and Tigres UANL gets underway on Thursday from 20:00 SA time at Education City Stadium.