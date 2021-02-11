1h ago

add bookmark

Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly hold nerve to clinch bronze at Club World Cup

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Al Ahly Head Coach Mosimane Pitso during the semi-final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 8, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Al Ahly Head Coach Mosimane Pitso during the semi-final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 8, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Eurasia

African champions Al Ahly have won bronze in their Club World Cup third-place playoff against Palmeiras as they held their nerve to win 3-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane becomes the first South African - player or coach - to win a Club World Cup medal.

Mosimane's side won their second bronze Club World Cup medal, replicating their third-place finish in 2006.

Al Ahly suffered a 2-0 defeat against reigning Champions League title holders Bayern Munich in their semi-final earlier this week.

Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy saved two penalties with only one of the first five penalties was scored. Eventually, El Shenaway's magic with the gloves stopped the Brazilian side, Palmeiras.

The final between Bayern Munich and Tigres UANL gets underway on Thursday from 20:00 SA time at Education City Stadium.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Injured Neymar out of PSG's Champions League clash with Barcelona
Covid-hit Mueller to miss Club World Cup final with Bayern Munich
Zukile Kewuti joins Usuthu on loan
Read more on:
al ahlyclub world cuppitso mosimanesoccer
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 11791 votes
Cricket
12% - 3493 votes
Football
19% - 5369 votes
Athletics
3% - 725 votes
Boxing
1% - 286 votes
Cycling
2% - 662 votes
Golf
5% - 1470 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2409 votes
Tennis
3% - 968 votes
Water sports
1% - 257 votes
American sports
1% - 356 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 945 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo