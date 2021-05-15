PREVIEW | Sundowns, Chiefs target continental success in CAF Champions League

South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs will be aiming to take one step closer towards clinching continental success in the CAF Champions League quarter-final stage on Saturday.

In knockout football, form tends to go out the window and both teams will be setting their sights on making a statement of intent in their respective first-leg ties this weekend.

Both teams kick off the knockout stage with a clean slate despite their very different passage to the last eight of the competition.