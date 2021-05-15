1h ago

WATCH | Bulls wish Sundowns luck for box office CAF CL clash vs Al Ahly

Trevor Nyakane (Gallo)
The Bulls have taken to social media to wish Mamelodi Sundowns luck ahead of their mouth-watering CAF Champions League quarter final encounter against Al Ahly on Saturday evening.

The first leg box office fixture will take place in Cairo, Egypt (kick-off is at 21:00 SA time) as Masandawana take on their former coach Pitso Mosimane.

The 56-year-old switched allegiance last year September on a two-year deal with the Red Devils.

Ahead of the match, Bulls' loosehead props Lizo Gqoboka and Trevor Nyakane joined in a song and dance along with message of encouragement for the Brazilians.

Meanwhile, the Bulls will also take to the field on Saturday in PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA against the Sharks. 

Kick-off is at 18:15.

