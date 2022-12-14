1h ago

'Absolute filth': Messi dazzles his way into record books as Argentina march to World Cup final

accreditation
AFP
Lionel Messi celebrates after their sides third goal by Julian Alvarez of Argentina (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Lionel Messi celebrates after their sides third goal by Julian Alvarez of Argentina (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

A Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina thumped 2018 runners-up Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday to set up a World Cup final against either France or Morocco.

Messi scored his fifth goal of the tournament in Qatar from the penalty spot to put the South American side ahead and Julian Alvarez netted once in each half to make the game safe.

It was Messi's fifth goal of the tournament, making him joint top-scorer with France's Kylian Mbappe. His 11th career goal -- in a record-equalling 25th World Cup appearance -- also took him past Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina's all-time World Cup top scorer.

Let's take a look at Twitter's best reactions:



argentinacroatiafifa world cuplionel messiqatarsoccer
Fixtures
Wed 14 Dec 22 21:00 PM (SAST)
France
France
Morocco
Morocco
Al Bayt Stadium
202 Channel 202
Sat 17 Dec 22 17:00 PM (SAST)
Croatia
Croatia
Semi-Final 2 Loser
Semi-Final 2 Loser
Khalifa International Stadium
SuperSport
Sun 18 Dec 22 17:00 PM (SAST)
Argentina
Argentina
Semi-Final 2 Winner
Semi-Final 2 Winner
Lusail Iconic Stadium
SuperSport
View More
Results
Tue 13 Dec 22
Argentina
Argentina 3
Croatia
Croatia 0
Sat 10 Dec 22
England
England 1
France
France 2
Sat 10 Dec 22
Morocco
Morocco 1
Portugal
Portugal 0
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Netherlands Group A
3
2
7
Team Logo
2. Senegal Group A
3
2
6
Team Logo
3. Ecuador Group A
3
1
4
Team Logo
4. Qatar Group A
3
0
0
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
