'Absolute filth': Messi dazzles his way into record books as Argentina march to World Cup final

A Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina thumped 2018 runners-up Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday to set up a World Cup final against either France or Morocco.
Messi scored his fifth goal of the tournament in Qatar from the penalty spot to put the South American side ahead and Julian Alvarez netted once in each half to make the game safe.
It was Messi's fifth goal of the tournament, making him joint top-scorer with France's Kylian Mbappe. His 11th career goal -- in a record-equalling 25th World Cup appearance -- also took him past Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina's all-time World Cup top scorer.
Let's take a look at Twitter's best reactions:
Absolute filth… should come with an age restriction warning ??#Messi #ARGCRO— Sam Quek (@SamanthaQuek) December 13, 2022
pic.twitter.com/qGMqrFSyLO
LIONEL MESSI WINS HIS 4TH MAN OF THE MATCH AWARD AT THE 2022 WORLD CUP ????— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 13, 2022
No player has more. pic.twitter.com/5CIpjj45ik
Phenomenal ??— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) December 13, 2022
That is some performance tonight from Messi ?????? pic.twitter.com/w4bAsz2YiW
TIME FOR REDEMPTION.— B/R Football (@brfootball) December 13, 2022
LEO MESSI AND ARGENTINA ARE ONE GAME AWAY FROM THE WORLD CUP ???? pic.twitter.com/J9PcmKXbwW
In 2012, 12-year-old Julian Alvarez took photo with his idol Lionel Messi. 10 years later, they're heading to a World Cup Final together with nine goals between them. ???? pic.twitter.com/pBkreGJ8tI— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 13, 2022
Lionel Messi ?? ridiculous stats.— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 13, 2022
Always ??#BBCWorldCup #FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/oAHQmgPUSw
Messi equals Diego Maradona’s assists at a World Cups. Now 8 assists.— Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) December 13, 2022
Incredible. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/tD13bAemEe
Look at Messi go ???? ???? ?? pic.twitter.com/Zf6MsyrO31— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) December 13, 2022
Most goals + assists at the World Cup since 1966:— Squawka (@Squawka) December 13, 2022
???? 19 - Miroslav Klose
???? 19 - Ronaldo
???? 19 - Lionel Messi ??
One more for the record. ?? pic.twitter.com/KnGl0sMWhR
Lionel Messi is the 1st player to score & assist in 3 different games, in a single edition of a World Cup, since 1966. Unreal.— Reshmin Chowdhury (@ReshminTV) December 13, 2022
Expected a more dogged Croatia, but looks like the fairytale is on for Messi & Argentina (& not Modric ??)
????v???? #ArgentinaVsCroatia#Qatar2022pic.twitter.com/XTLZ1mO06F
#Messi?? the best there has ever been!— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 13, 2022
Messi is super human.— Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) December 13, 2022
I feel blessed to have watched him play LIVE both at club and country level.
Time almost stands still when he has the ball and overcomes several players. You blink twice to make sure time hasn’t stood still. #FIFAWorldCup
4 – Lionel Messi has become the first player to both score and assist in four separate World Cup matches (since the 1966 edition). Magical.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 13, 2022
2006 vs Serbia
2022 vs Mexico
2022 vs Netherlands
2022 vs Croatia pic.twitter.com/Qsh36wCuCj
Messi watching the bidding wars for Gvardiol this week pic.twitter.com/aPDcOwfNha— Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) December 13, 2022
Messi after losing to Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/O8olEXPjxh— Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) December 13, 2022
Ronaldinho watching Messi ball: pic.twitter.com/vHweAoWQa9— Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) December 13, 2022
Messi’s family celebrating Argentina’s victory ??pic.twitter.com/TJHC3h5XSL— L/M Football (@lmfootbalI) December 13, 2022