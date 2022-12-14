'Absolute filth': Messi dazzles his way into record books as Argentina march to World Cup final

A Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina thumped 2018 runners-up Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday to set up a World Cup final against either France or Morocco.

Messi scored his fifth goal of the tournament in Qatar from the penalty spot to put the South American side ahead and Julian Alvarez netted once in each half to make the game safe.

It was Messi's fifth goal of the tournament, making him joint top-scorer with France's Kylian Mbappe. His 11th career goal -- in a record-equalling 25th World Cup appearance -- also took him past Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina's all-time World Cup top scorer.

Let's take a look at Twitter's best reactions:

LIONEL MESSI WINS HIS 4TH MAN OF THE MATCH AWARD AT THE 2022 WORLD CUP ????



No player has more. pic.twitter.com/5CIpjj45ik — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 13, 2022

Phenomenal ??

That is some performance tonight from Messi ?????? pic.twitter.com/w4bAsz2YiW — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) December 13, 2022

TIME FOR REDEMPTION.



LEO MESSI AND ARGENTINA ARE ONE GAME AWAY FROM THE WORLD CUP ???? pic.twitter.com/J9PcmKXbwW — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 13, 2022

In 2012, 12-year-old Julian Alvarez took photo with his idol Lionel Messi. 10 years later, they're heading to a World Cup Final together with nine goals between them. ???? pic.twitter.com/pBkreGJ8tI — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 13, 2022

Messi equals Diego Maradona’s assists at a World Cups. Now 8 assists.



Incredible. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/tD13bAemEe — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) December 13, 2022

Look at Messi go ???? ???? ?? pic.twitter.com/Zf6MsyrO31 — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) December 13, 2022

Most goals + assists at the World Cup since 1966:



???? 19 - Miroslav Klose

???? 19 - Ronaldo

???? 19 - Lionel Messi ??



One more for the record. ?? pic.twitter.com/KnGl0sMWhR — Squawka (@Squawka) December 13, 2022

Lionel Messi is the 1st player to score & assist in 3 different games, in a single edition of a World Cup, since 1966. Unreal.

Expected a more dogged Croatia, but looks like the fairytale is on for Messi & Argentina (& not Modric ??)

????v???? #ArgentinaVsCroatia#Qatar2022pic.twitter.com/XTLZ1mO06F — Reshmin Chowdhury (@ReshminTV) December 13, 2022

#Messi?? the best there has ever been! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 13, 2022

Messi is super human.



I feel blessed to have watched him play LIVE both at club and country level.



Time almost stands still when he has the ball and overcomes several players. You blink twice to make sure time hasn’t stood still. #FIFAWorldCup — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) December 13, 2022

4 – Lionel Messi has become the first player to both score and assist in four separate World Cup matches (since the 1966 edition). Magical.



2006 vs Serbia

2022 vs Mexico

2022 vs Netherlands

2022 vs Croatia pic.twitter.com/Qsh36wCuCj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 13, 2022

Messi watching the bidding wars for Gvardiol this week pic.twitter.com/aPDcOwfNha — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) December 13, 2022

Messi after losing to Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/O8olEXPjxh — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) December 13, 2022

Ronaldinho watching Messi ball: pic.twitter.com/vHweAoWQa9 — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) December 13, 2022







