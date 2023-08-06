'Better and better': Banyana Banyana showing the right stuff despite World Cup heartbreak

Banyana forward Thembi Kgatlana says the work begins immediately for the next Women's World Cup after losing to the Netherlands in the round of 16.

She is proud of her teammates and how far they have come, especially in the past four years.

SAFA have put in a bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup.

Just four years ago, Banyana Banyana had gone without a single victory at their first-ever participation at a FIFA Women's World Cup, hosted in France.

Defeats to China (1-0), Spain (3-1) and Germany (4-0) ended their tournament as quickly as it started following their qualification from advancing beyond the Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

Over 1 450 days later, at the ninth edition of FIFA's prestigious tournament, jointly held in New Zealand and Australia, Banyana exceeded expectations after being placed in yet another so-called "group of death" along side Sweden, Argentina and Italy.

A defeat to the Swedes, a draw against the South Americans and a win against the Italians, however, shocked everyone in South Africa, and the rest of the world.

Banyana became the first South African senior national side, male or female, to advance to the round of 16 at a World Cup, setting up a clash against the mighty Netherlands on Sunday.

Their tournament ended with a brave display as the Dutch fought tirelessly to win 2-0 at a sold-out Allianz Arena in Sydney, but Banyana can leave with their heads held high.

"There's a huge difference between 2019 [World Cup] and now," said Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana during her post-match interview.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) is contesting the bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup, with the final decision to be confirmed by FIFA early next year.

In the past four years, Banyana have grown tremendously under the tutelage of former midfielder and current head coach Desiree Ellis.

Last year, the fruits of their hard labour were paid in fulcrum as they defeated host nation Morocco in the Wafcon final to be crowned African champions.

"I must say that to all the girls that are here majority of them were there [in France]. I'm very happy to be here [and] to make the round of 16," added Kgatlana.

"It's been a very good experience and to be here, and we have another four years to prepare so that we can get better and better."

Despite ending on the losing side, Banyana put in a brave performance on Sunday, which the 40 000-strong crowd duly appreciated with each roar.

Kgatlana charged forward in waves of attacks supported by Jermain Seoposenwe, Hildah Magaia and Linda Mothlalo, but they were equally met with a fine goalkeeping display from Dutch shot-stopper Daphne van Domselaar.

Kgatlana, who wore the captain's armband due to Refiloe Jane being injured, turned the screws for South Africa despite going a goal down early in the first half from Jill Roord.

But losing Seoposenwe and Bambanani Mbane to injury within 40 minutes was a bitter blow to Banyana's game plan and chances.

"We knew we were going to have chances. I think we had a really good first half but because we were starting so slow it was difficult to get in to the box," said Kgatlana.

"I feel we could have capitalised, especially myself, but also I don't want to say it is an excuse. We had a very quick turn over, traveling from New Zealand after playing on Wednesday to come play here and a little fatigue was coming in.

"I always want to come on to the pitch and cause havoc because of my speed and skill.

"Ever since we started the World Cup a lot of teams didn't know how to deal with my speed and my skill. That is something that I will always bring.

"However, I am very happy for everything that the team did. We came here and fought. Even though we lost 2-0 they still had to work hard for it."

The Netherlands put in a much better performance after half-time and nullified Kgatlana's attacking threat.

They pounced on South Africa's mistakes which earned them their second goal through Lineth Beerensteyn.

Holland will now meet Spain in the Women's World Cup quarter-finals.