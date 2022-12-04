14m ago

add bookmark

Defending champions France cruise past Poland to reach World Cup quarter-finals

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Olivier Giroud. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)
Olivier Giroud. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe set up a history-making goal for Olivier Giroud and then scored two himself as holders France eased into the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a 3-1 win over Poland on Sunday.

Giroud's opening goal a minute before half-time was his 52nd for his country, allowing him to pass Thierry Henry and become France's all-time record marksman.

Mbappe's lethal strike in the 74th minute killed off any prospect of a Poland comeback and he netted again at the death to move to nine goals in just 11 World Cup appearances, the second-most for a French player at the tournament.

At the other end the threat of Robert Lewandowski was snuffed out by the French defence although the 34-year-old Poland captain did get the consolation of scoring a stoppage-time penalty.

France, though, march on to the quarter-finals and remain on course to become the first team to successfully defend the World Cup since Brazil 60 years ago.

France were overwhelming favourites against a Poland side who had limped through the group stage, but the memory of their exit from Euro 2020 served as a warning.

France had been 3-1 up and cruising in that last-16 tie against Switzerland only to concede two late goals and end up losing on penalties, with Mbappe missing the crucial spot-kick.

Mbappe returned on Sunday as one of nine changes following their inconsequential defeat by Tunisia, with goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris also returning to win his 142nd cap.

That saw him equal the record for most France appearances held by Lilian Thuram, whose son Marcus came off the bench here.

It was a history-making occasion for France but what coach Didier Deschamps wanted above all was a routine victory and progression to the quarter-finals.

The sky should be the limit for a French side led by Mbappe, but it is not just him.

Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann were lively in a strong start amid a hushed atmosphere at Al Thumama Stadium.

Emphatic

The fans were happy to sit back and be thrilled as the big screen at one point showed that Mbappe had reached a top speed of 35 kilometres per hour.

France's pace and pressing was too much for Poland as Przemyslaw Frankowski gave possession away, leading to Dembele crossing to the back post for Giroud to somehow put the ball wide.

Poland, who have not won a World Cup knockout match since 1982, recovered from a tentative start to almost go ahead in the 38th minute as Lloris blocked a shot by Piotr Zielinski and Jakub Kaminski's follow-up was stopped on the line by Raphael Varane.

Those misses proved crucial as France seized the lead a minute before half-time.

Patient build-up play ended with Mbappe having a glance as he received the ball just outside the box before playing in Giroud who took a touch and finished into the far corner.

Poland were left to chase the game in the second half and they sent on Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik to support Lewandowski for the final half hour.

However, their attack was simply no match for France, who picked off Poland to make it 2-0.

A Griezmann clearance was brought down by Giroud and he released Dembele whose ball into the middle was controlled before being blasted home by Mbappe.

It was an emphatic finish and was followed by another of a similar calibre from a Thuram assist in stoppage time.

Only Just Fontaine, who scored 13 in 1958, has scored more World Cup goals for France.

Lewandowski then pulled one back right at the end, converting a retaken penalty that was awarded for a handball by Dayot Upamecano.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polandfrancefifa world cupolivier giroudsoccer
Fixtures
Sun 04 Dec 22 21:00 PM (SAST)
England
England
Senegal
Senegal
Al Bayt Stadium
202 Channel 202
Mon 05 Dec 22 17:00 PM (SAST)
Japan
Japan
Croatia
Croatia
Al Janoub Stadium
SuperSport
Mon 05 Dec 22 21:00 PM (SAST)
Brazil
Brazil
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
Stadium 974
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sun 04 Dec 22
France
France 3
Poland
Poland 1
Sat 03 Dec 22
Argentina
Argentina 2
Australia
Australia 1
Sat 03 Dec 22
Netherlands
Netherlands 3
United States
United States 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Netherlands Group A
3
2
7
Team Logo
2. Senegal Group A
3
2
6
Team Logo
3. Ecuador Group A
3
1
4
Team Logo
4. Qatar Group A
3
0
0
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo