'Genius' Messi on the verge of emulating Diego Maradona

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final being his last appearance on the biggest football stage, Lionel Messi is certainly making it a memorable one.

Messi is now just 90 minutes away from the ultimate accolade of having a World Cup forever attached to his name as Argentina face defending champions France on Sunday at the stunning Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

The 18 carrot gold has alluded Messi throughout his decorating career.

The mercurial and gifted footballer has won many trophies throughout his stellar career, first at Barcelona and now at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 35-year-old holds the record number of Ballon d'Or accolades (7), as well as achieving success with Argentina as they won the Copa America back in 2021.

He has played at a total of five World Cups, reaching the final in 2014 but suffering an agonising loss to Germany.

Despite all the success Messi has achieved throughout his career, there are always lingering doubts about whether he is indeed the greatest player of all time, but winning the World Cup is seen as an important component as Argentine legend Diego Maradona have shown.

Messi is often criticised for not replicating his club performances with his national side.

Following Argentina's round of 16 exit to France in the 2018 World Cup, Maradona was quoted as saying: "We shouldn't deify Messi any longer. He's Messi when he plays for Barcelona. Messi is Messi when he wears that shirt and he's another Messi with Argentina. He's a great player but he's not a leader. It's useless trying to make a leader out of a man who goes to the toilet 20 times before a game."

Messi's first World Cup appearance was back in 2006 and even at the tender age of 18, he lit up the tournament, scoring a goal and registering a single assist. Despite the talent Messi possess, he was not used in the quarter-finals against hosts Germany, as the South Americans were sent home on penalties.

In 2010, with Diego Maradona as manager, it felt written in the stars.

The king and the heir restoring glory to Argentina for the first time since 1986 would be the perfect romantic story. However, their opponents Germany never read the script as they humbled Argentina 4-0. It was a tournament to forget for Messi as he did not find the back of the net throughout the event in South Africa.

The 2014 World Cup was the closest Messi has been to holding the trophy. All of the contenders stumbled out of the tournament one by one and it seemed that his destiny might be fulfilled, but it was not to be.

He may have dragged his nation to the final with four goals of his own, but they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Germany in the final.

Despite the heartbreaking defeat, Messi received the Golden Ball as he was voted player of the tournament, the first Argentine to win the award since the late and great Maradona back in 1986. The accolade, however, seemed of little interest to Messi after the defeat.

Messi being awarded the accolade was seen as controversial as FIFA received backlash for it. Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter recently admitted it was a mistake to award Messi the Golden Ball.

"I think the decision was incorrect. I was surprised when I received the committee's decision," Blatter said. "They told me they had only looked at 10 of the players who took part in the final.

Maradona himself had a say on the matter: "Messi? I would give him heaven if possible. But it's not right when someone wins something that he shouldn't have won just because of some marketing plan."

The 2018 World Cup was disappointing for Messi and Argentina. Messi scored in the final group match against Nigeria, a goal which proved to be his only one as Argentina would exit the World Cup in the round of 16, the earliest stage of his career.

Fast forward to 2022, and Messi looks as determined as ever. Currently, he is the joint-leading goal scorer in the tournament, level with Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe on five goals. Messi's 11th World Cup goal in his career, in a record-equaling 25th World Cup appearance, put him ahead Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina's all-time World Cup top scorer.

Argentina making it all the way to the final seemed unlikely at the beginning of the tournament as they got off to a nightmare start, suffering a bruising 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.

However, since the first game of the tournament, Argentina, and Messi, have produced dominant displays, beating Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia in the knock-outs.

"I have seen the player who will inherit my place in Argentine football and his name is Messi. Messi is a genius." said the late Maradona. Throughout his career, it may be that the shadow of Maradona was hanging over the 35-year-old.

Sixteen years on from his World Cup debut, if Messi were to emerge with the trophy on Sunday, the likes of Pele, Cristiano Ronaldo and Maradona may be surpassed and the debate for the greatest player of all time may well and truly be put to bed if it is not already.



