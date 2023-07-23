World Cup heartbreak for SA as last-minute Sweden goal sinks brave Banyana

South Africa have lost their first game at the 2023 FIFA World Cup, going down to Sweden in dramatic fashion.

Banyana took a 1-0 lead and threatened a massive upset, but a 90th-minute Sweden goal left them heartbroken.

South Africa have fixtures against Argentina and Italy remaining.

Banyana Banyana were left heartbroken on Sunday, conceding a 90th-minute goal to lose 2-1 to Sweden in their World Cup opener in Wellington.

The South Africans took a shock 1-0 lead in the 48th minute through Hilda Magaia, but goals from Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo (65th minute) and Amanda Ilestedt (90) extinguished any chance of a fairytale.

FT | Sweden 2-1 Banyana Banyana

It was a devastating end for coach Desiree Ellis and her charges, who had done everything in their power to bag a first-ever World Cup point. Now, already, their campaign is on the ropes with fixtures against Argentina and Italy to come in Group G.

Banyana soaked up wave after wave of Swedish pressure in the persistent rain, and this was always going to be a testing outing for the African champions, who entered the World Cup 54th on the FIFA rankings while Sweden are 3rd.

It came as little surprise, then, that Sweden dominated possession in the first half.

But even though they didn't have the ball, Banyana were set up superbly, closing down space and limiting Sweden's attacking options.

Bongeka Gamede and Bambanani Mbane were particularly impressive at the heart of the South African defence, fearlessly throwing themselves into tackles and clearing their lines.

The one area where Banyana were experiencing particular difficulty was at set-piece, where corners and free kicks were bombarded at goalkeeper Kaylin Swart with the height difference between the sides noticeable.

Somehow, Banyana held on, scrapping their way through every threat.

Sweden appealed for a penalty in the 33rd minute when a shot rocketed into Magaia's right elbow, but nothing came of that.

While they were being asked to defend relentlessly, Banyana did have a few moments of counter-attacking promise, though their decision-making was questionable in that first period.

Then, just three minutes after the restart, it happened.

A seemingly ambitious pass down the left was latched onto by striker Thembi Kgatlana, who did brilliantly to cut inside and get a shot away that was parried unconvincingly by Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic.

The ball then fell in the six-yard area, where Magaia was first to arrive as she bundled the ball over the line. It came almost out of nothing, and the Swedes were stunned as the South African bench erupted into dance.

Banyana, suddenly, had a 1-0 lead and stood on the verge of the upset of the tournament so far.

Magaia was injured as she fell over the line and into the net and was eventually replaced.

Sweden, though were never going to go away and they kept attacking and, eventually, the Banyana resistance was broken.

It was a scrappy goal, with Fridolina Rolfo and Gamede both challenging for a ball that came out of the contact and flew into the net.

The killer blow for South Africa did come from one corner too many, with Ilestedt rising above the desperate Banyana defence to head home. It was relief for the Europeans, but so cruel for South Africa, who had fought all evening.

Banyana are next in action when they take on Argentina on Friday in a match they cannot lose if they are to keep their qualification hopes alive.