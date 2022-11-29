'It seemed to me that he had touched the ball' - Ronaldo role in Portugal goal has people divided

Portugal has booked themselves a place in the last 16 as they dispatched Uruguay 2-0 at the Lusail Stadium courtesy of a Bruno Fernandes brace.

After a fairly even first half, Portugal came out the better side in the second and found a breakthrough in the 54th minute through Fernandes.

The Manchester United playmaker whipped in a dangerous cross into the box, and it seemed as if Cristiano Ronaldo scored with the faintest of touches, and the original decision was a Ronaldo goal.

However, FIFA quickly reversed their original decision to give Ronaldo the goal and gave it to Fernandes instead as his cross went all the way in, causing widespread confusion as Ronaldo celebrated the goal as if he had scored it himself.

Replays have shown that it was very close, and it's likely that you'd need a magnifying glass to be certain if Ronaldo had touched it or not. With the matter still being debated as of now, Twitter was the place to be to try and figure out if he touched it or not.

Here are some of Twitter's reactions:

That's Bruno's goal? What we saying? — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) November 28, 2022

Ronaldo touched that ball. He should be awarded the goal. pic.twitter.com/7yRJyUkRiz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 28, 2022

Is it Ronaldo's goal or Bruno's? ??pic.twitter.com/PHhuAZf6XK — Bet9ja (@Bet9jaOfficial) November 28, 2022

"It seemed to me that he had touched the ball" ???Bruno Fernandes admitted he thought Cristiano Ronaldo had scored Portugal's first goal vs Uruguay tonight ??#POR | #URU | #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/cqmVqlbKLG pic.twitter.com/4j54w7zOsg — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 28, 2022

Ronaldo trying to steal Bruno Fernandes goal pic.twitter.com/BSq99LV8dx — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 28, 2022

Goal or not, Ronaldo played well again tonight. For all the talk of him being finished, he’s playing a big part for Portugal on the biggest stage. At 37. Unparalleled. — Michael (@michaelttfw) November 28, 2022

Ronaldo's claiming it... but FIFA have given the goal to Bruno Fernandes ?? pic.twitter.com/NFWTzsxHvM — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 28, 2022

Ronaldo so desperate to claim a goal that isn’t his that it’s quite funny. You could fit a double decker bus through the gap between his head and the ball there — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) November 28, 2022

Did Cristiano Ronaldo get a touch? ?? pic.twitter.com/y7RkN5OXgL — GOAL (@goal) November 28, 2022



