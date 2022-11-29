2h ago

add bookmark

'It seemed to me that he had touched the ball' - Ronaldo role in Portugal goal has people divided

accreditation
Yaseen Bardien
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Touch or no touch? (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Touch or no touch? (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Portugal has booked themselves a place in the last 16 as they dispatched Uruguay 2-0 at the Lusail Stadium courtesy of a Bruno Fernandes brace. 

After a fairly even first half, Portugal came out the better side in the second and found a breakthrough in the 54th minute through Fernandes.

The Manchester United playmaker whipped in a dangerous cross into the box, and it seemed as if Cristiano Ronaldo scored with the faintest of touches, and the original decision was a Ronaldo goal.

However, FIFA quickly reversed their original decision to give Ronaldo the goal and gave it to Fernandes instead as his cross went all the way in, causing widespread confusion as Ronaldo celebrated the goal as if he had scored it himself.

Replays have shown that it was very close, and it's likely that you'd need a magnifying glass to be certain if Ronaldo had touched it or not. With the matter still being debated as of now, Twitter was the place to be to try and figure out if he touched it or not.

Here are some of Twitter's reactions:


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
fifa world cupbruno fernandescristiano ronaldoqatarsoccer
Fixtures
Tue 29 Nov 22 17:00 PM (SAST)
Netherlands
Netherlands
Qatar
Qatar
Al Bayt Stadium
SuperSport
Tue 29 Nov 22 17:00 PM (SAST)
Ecuador
Ecuador
Senegal
Senegal
Khalifa International Stadium
SuperSport
Tue 29 Nov 22 21:00 PM (SAST)
Wales
Wales
England
England
Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
SuperSport
View More
Results
Mon 28 Nov 22
Portugal
Portugal 2
Uruguay
Uruguay 0
Mon 28 Nov 22
Brazil
Brazil 1
Switzerland
Switzerland 0
Mon 28 Nov 22
Korea Republic
Korea Republic 2
Ghana
Ghana 3
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Ecuador Group A
2
1
4
Team Logo
2. Netherlands Group A
2
1
4
Team Logo
3. Senegal Group A
2
1
3
Team Logo
4. Qatar Group A
2
0
0
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo