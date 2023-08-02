Never say die! Banyana Banyana make history by qualifying for World Cup knockouts

Banyana Banyana created a magical bit of history when they beat Italy 3-2 in Wellington to progress to the round of 16 at the Women's World Cup.

Banyana needed to win their first-ever World Cup game and they did so through goals from Thembi Kgatlana, Hildah Magaia and an own goal from Benedetta Orsi.

Banyana will face the Netherlands at the Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday in what will be their first-ever knockout game.

Banyana Banyana trod where angels feared and came through on the sunniest side they'll ever experience from a World Cup perspective when they rallied from a goal down to beat Italy 3-2 in Wellington on Wednesday to qualify for the round of 16.

LIVE | FIFA Women's World Cup

Banyana needed to win their first-ever World Cup game to progress to the next round.

With the equation being win or bust, it was the highest stress test they could face.

They came through it with flying colours and a steely resolve in a city that's generally been kind to South African teams in the past despite conceding an early goal.

They were outplayed for most parts early in the game, but found their composure to control their own destiny and create a dream that'll see them face the Netherlands in their round of 16 game at the Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday (6 August).

It was high time Banyana looked the part of African Champion and when it mattered, they finally played like them to ensure they joined Nigeria in the knockout rounds.

Adriana Caruso's brace - from an 11th-minute penalty and 74th-minute equaliser - was cancelled out by a 31st-minute Benedetta Orsi own goal and two well-constructed and superbly finished goals from Hildah Magaia in the 67th and 92nd minutes respectively.

Banyana gave themselves an unnecessary mountain to climb when Karabo Dhlamini conceded an unnecessary 10th-minute penalty when she fouled Chiara Beccari just inside the box.

The penalty was converted by Caruso and Banyana found themselves not only chasing the game, but doing so against a very strong wind.

They didn't give up though despite Italy's overwhelming possession and territory dominance.

They were unfortunate not to equalise in the 21st minute when Robyn Moodaly's excellent shot had the beating of Italy's goalkeeper Francesca Durante, but not the upright.

The Italians were asking the better-attacking questions, but Banyana's press made them uncomfortable and it ultimately led to Orsi's spectacular 32nd-minute own goal.

A long ball that found its way into Italy's half got to Orsi, who was put under pressure by Kgatlana and the defender hit a back-pass so hard, Durante had no chance of receiving nor stopping the ball.

Banyana, who were hitherto far from looking like they could create another opportunity outside of Moodaly's chance, were back in the game.

Italy though continued to make Banyana's life difficult and were unfortunate not to score in the 33rd minute when Beccari's header came off the bar as Banyana Banyana continued to struggle with high balls.

A key change made by Ellis where he replaced the combative, but limited Moodaly with the creative Nomvula Kgoale allowed Banyana to attack with more freedom.

This freed up Kgatlana to terrorise Italy's defence with her deft runs, while also attracting defenders that freed up the other forwards.

It was Kgatlana who provided the assist when she slipped in a neat pass for Magaia to score her second goal of the tournament when she drilled a left-footed shot past Durante in the 67th minute to give Banyana the lead.

They should have made it three in the 70th minute, but Durante produced a magical save to keep out Kgatlana's header.

That save proved to be crucial when Caruso outjumped the entire Banyana defence to equalise in the 74th minute to keep Italy in the tournament.

Kaylin Swart, who easily had her best game in the tournament with her crucial saves, made an 87th-minute off Cristiana Girelli's snapshot from close range to keep them in the tournament.

It was, in hindsight, the save that guaranteed Banyana a place in the next round because five minutes later, Magaia, who is known as the 'Breadwinner', hit a long ball that found the hard-working Jermaine Seoposenwe.

The centre-forward held up the ball well and with the Italian defence watching out for Kgatlana, they didn't pick up Magaia barrelling down the middle.

Seoposenwe's deft pass found Magaia, who's feather-duster first touch not only ensured the ball was retained, but threw off the Italy defence.

Magaia then crossed to the unmarked Kgatlana, who coolly slotted the ball into the net from where she pulled out her Cobra celebration.

The stuffing was well and truly knocked from the Italians, who couldn't make the most of a 16-minute referee's optional time as Banyana ensured Africa's crowd remained shiny into the knockout rounds.