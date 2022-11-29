'No external force': Adidas technology confirms Ronaldo did not score against Uruguay

German sporting manufacture Adidas, through their connected ball technology, confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo did not score against Uruguay as Portugal beat their Group H opponents 2-0 on Monday.

Bruno Fernandes was eventually credited as the goal scorer for the first goal of the night, as he intended to cross the ball for Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo leaped to get his head onto the ball and social media was torn as to whether the former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward touched it before the ball went over the goal-line.

However, Adidas revealed in a statement that Ronaldo made no contact with the ball.

Adidas statement: "In the match between Portugal and Uruguay, using the Connected Ball Technology housed in Adidas's Al Rihla Official Match Ball, we are able to definitively show no contact on the ball from Cristiano Ronaldo for the opening goal in the game. "No external force on the ball could be measured as shown by the lack of 'heartbeat' in our measurements and in the attached graphic. "The 500Hz IMU sensor inside the ball allows us to be highly accurate in our analysis."

Speaking to reporters after the match, Fernandes said he thought Ronaldo had scored Portugal's opener even though he was credited with the goal.



The Manchester United midfielder's cross towards Ronaldo flew straight in but the veteran striker was a whisker away from making contact with the ball.

Fernandes added the second from the penalty spot late on after Uruguay were penalised for handball and he was chosen as Man of the Match.

The win guaranteed Portugal's progress to the last 16 in Qatar.

"I celebrated as if it had been Cristiano's goal, it seemed to me that he had touched the ball, my aim was to cross the ball for him," Fernandes said.

"What's important is that we were able to go to the next round and [secure] a very important win against a very tough opponent."

Fernandes warned that Portugal would have to be at their best in their final group match on Friday against South Korea, with a point enough to guarantee them top spot in Group H.

"We know we will find a very organised team in front of us with a huge skill-set, as we've seen in their last matches," added Fernandes.

"We've played at different times and that has allowed us to watch South Korea play. Our objective is to win every match, and we have one ahead of us."

Portugal are back in action on Friday against Korea Republic in their final match of the group stages.